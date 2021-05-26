



May 26, 2021

In the first trimester of this year of the Campania ports of Tyrrhenian Headquarters have enlivened almost eight million tons (+3.6%)

After 12 consecutive months of the reduction, to March 2021 the traffic of the goods enlivened from the ports of Naples, administered Salerno and Castellammare di Stabia from the Authority of Harbour System of the Tyrrhenian Sea Central is returned to grow being totaled 3,01 million tons, with an important increment of +20.3% regarding March 2020, of which 1,57 million tons to disembarkation (+13.9%) and 1,43 million tons to boarding (+28.3%).

The return to a positive trend is determined by the increase of the volumes enlivened last month from the port of Naples, after 12 months of bending, and from the strengthening of the increase of the traffic dealt from the port of Salerno.

To March 2021 the port of Naples has enlivened 1,43 million tons, with a rise of +6.1% on the same month last year. The goods several is piled to 924 thousand tons (+9.8%), of which 554 thousand tons of containerized cargos (- 3.0%) realized with a container handling pairs to 56 thousand teu (- 3.4%) and 369 thousand tons of rotabili (+36.8%). In increase also the solid bulk with 115 thousand tons (+16.7%), included 39 thousand tons of producing metalworkers, minerals and metals (+110.4%), 26 thousand tons of cereals (- 36.0%) and 49 thousand tons of other bulk sand banks (+26.7%). The liquid bulk instead is diminished of the -4,0% coming down to 397 thousand tons, of which 303mla producing tons of oil refined (- 3.9%), 76 thousand oil tons of producing gaseous, which liquified or compressed and natural gas (- to 4.1%) and 18 thousand tons of other cargos liquids (- 4.9%). In the field of the passengers, the segment of the ferries has recorded an increment of +71.9% with 116 thousand enlivened people and that of the cruises, than to March 2020 was firm, has totaled almost 4 thousand passengers.

More emphasized to March 2021 the increase of the traffic enlivened from the port of Salerno that has been attested 1,34 million to tons (+23.1%). In the section of the goods several the total has been of 1,28 million tons (+19.2%), of which 811 thousand tons of rotabili (+16.6%) and 474 thousand tons of goods in container (+23.8%) pairs to 38 thousand teu (+21.0% realized with a handling of containers). Moreover in the section of the solid bulk tons (+332.1% are enlivened 59 thousand). In the field of the passengers, the line services have enlivened than 6 thousand people (+14.8% more).

In the first trimester of this year the three of Campania ports have enlivened altogether 7,97 million tons of goods, with a progression of +3.6% on the first three months of 2020. The single port of Naples has enlivened 3,97 million tons (- 6.0%), of which 1,58 million tons of containerized cargos (- 2.4%) with a handling of containers pairs to 158 thousand teu (- 1.5%), 902 thousand tons of rotabili (- 6.3%), 300 thousand tons of solid bulk (+5.5%) and 1,18 million tons of liquid bulk (- 12.6%).

In the first trimester of the 2021 port of Salerno it has enlivened 3,66 million tons (+11.6%), included 2,26 million tons of rotabili (+11.6%), 1,32 million tons of goods in container (+8.2%) totaled enlivening 104 thousand teu (+5.4%) and 79 thousand tons of solid bulk (+122.7%).

