



May 27, 2021

Last month the traffic of the goods in the ports Albanians is increased of +27.7%

Passengers in increase of +859.4%

Last month the ports Albanians have enlivened 452 thousand tons of goods, with an increment of +27.7% regarding 353 thousand tons in April 2020 when a decrease of the -5,8% of the volumes enlivened regarding the same month of the year precedence was recorded. In the first quadrimestre of the 2021 total traffic it has been of 1,53 million tons, in increase of +18.1% on the correspondent period last year.

More emphasized much to April 2021 the increase of the traffic of the passengers in the national ports that in the month has been of beyond 30 thousand people, with a +859.4% on April 2020 when the activity strongly was limited by the effects of the pandemic of Covid-19. In the first nine months of this year the traffic has been of 119 thousand fleeting (- 8.0%).