



May 27, 2021

The demand includes the proposal to construct a new terminal to the Clementino pier

MSC cruises has introduced concession request in order to obtain in management the terminal cruises of the port of Ancona and an area of dock 15, let alone in order to realize a terminal cruises on the new banchinamento of the Clementino pier that will be realized by the Authority of Harbour System of Mare Adriatico Centrale.

The request is for a concession of the total duration 25-year-old, period subdivided in two phases. The AdSP has announced that the first phase, transitory, beginning from 2022 is relative to the terminal cruises and a state property area of about 3.630 square metres to dock 15. This until the realization, by the Authority of Harbour System, of the banchinamento of the external front of the Clementino pier, as indicated from the Committee of management in July 2019 ( on 24 July 2019), that it would have to happen within five years once perfected the procedures of varying localized subordinates to all a series of environmental verifications and feasibility by the competent authorities.

The harbour agency has specified that, operatively, the traffic of the passengers estimated to the Clementino pier will be of about 350-400 thousand crocieristi the year relative to the duration of a crocieristica season assuming the arrival of a ship to the day in the period of maximum traffic.

Once realized the new dock to the Clementino pier, the concession demanded from MSC Cruises will interest an area of about 7.400 square metres for the realization of a destined terminal to the crocieristico traffic that would be at the expense of the same MSC also for the phase of planning.

The AdSP has remembered that from the publication of the demand introduced from the crocieristica company, also in European within, the interested subjects will have 60 days of time in order to introduce eventual concurrent questions, observations or oppositions.

"The demand for concession - the general secretary of the Authority of Harbour System has explained, Matteo Paroli - is the start of complex an administrative procedure that the AdSP structure will manage, as always, in professional way. An initiative of an important company that it represents a great opportunity for the port".

"One of the greatest companies to the world - it has emphasized the president of the harbour agency, Rodolfo Giampieri - formalizes proposed concrete for the port of Ancona. A thing that fills up us of satisfaction because crown years of engagement of all in order to consolidate the role leader of the port of call in an international scene with an always which convinced municipal administration to our flank. Now there will be a publication in European within for giving to maximum spread and transparency to the demand. It is an inheritance that we gladly yield president Africano and to the new governance of the AdSP that will be able to make all the strategic appraisals and choices that they will consider opportune".

In 2019, last season pre pandemic, the crocieristi in the port of Ancona has recorded an increase record: they have been 100,109, with an increment of +49% on the 2018 when they were 67,031, on a total anniversary of 1.189.441 passengers.