



May 28, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Joint venture between Fincantieri and Faist Electronics for the production of A batteries lithium

The previewed production accumulated is of beyond 2 GWh in five years

Fincantieri, controlled of Fincantieri leader in the within of integration of systems of propulsion electrical worker and electromechanical systems complexes in the marine segment (cold ironing) and earthling, and Faist Electronics, controlled of the British Faist Group specialized in the development and supply of enclosed complete systems of I accumulate of electric power electronic devices of control and of power, they have constituted joint venture Power4Future dedicated to the production of A batteries lithium, that they are - has remembered Fincantieri - highly strategic in multiple fields industrial and considered source of competitive advantage for the companies and the Countries that of it stop the technology.

The industrial collaboration previews the realization of a site for the production of batteries, in order then to cure the planning, the assemblage, the commercialization and the services of relative post sale to modules and groups battery, included control devices which battery the auxiliary management system (BMS) and systems (between which those antifire and of conditioning for the stationary systems suits). The previewed production accumulated is of beyond 2 GWh in five years.

Power4Future intends to propose itself as partner of reference in various markets: automotive (with particular reference to the commercial vehicles), telecommunications and industrial (as the handling cars), sections in which are active Faist Electronics, as well as in the marine fields and energy storage you would hold, in which it boasts a consolidated presence Fincantieri

Relatively to the opportunities in marine field, the managing director of Fincantieri, Giuseppe Bono, has observed that "the future regulations of environmental character will carry the shipowners to adopt solutions for the production and I use it of energies alternatives to those current ones, based on internal combustion engines. In front of the requirement of an always greater ability to I accumulate - it has explained - the A batteries the lithium ions are today the only technically and economically sustainable solution for boats full hand electric, and for this they represent one of the assets of greater importance also for the naval industry, as well as for all the other fields in which we will be able to operate through the new society".