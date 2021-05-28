



May 28, 2021

The company would estimate also the possibility to transfer a line service to you that currently ago port of call to Amburgo

The company of German navigation Hapag-Lloyd would be in negotiations with APM Terminals, the terminalista society of shipowning group Danish A.P. Møller-Mærsk, in order to acquire the participation that this last one stops in the Eurogate Container Wilhelmshaven Terminal, the enterprise that manages the container terminal of the port of Wilhelmshaven, the harbour port of call that has entered in activity in April 2012 and is realized with the scope to equip Germany of a harbour port of call in deep waters.

The development of the negotiations is revealed by the German news agency dpa that it has announced that Hapag-Lloyd is estimating the possibility to find 30% of the capital of the terminalista society of Wilhelmshaven that is of property of the APM Terminals, while remaining 70% are stopped by the terminalista society German Eurogate. The news agency has specified that Hapag-Lloyd would be also estimating the opportunity to move in a 2023 to Wilhelmshaven service of line that currently ago port of call to the port of Amburgo, transfer that for Amburgo would mean the loss of a traffic that arrives per year to 250 thousand teu.

In the first three months of the 2021 traffic of the container enlivened from the terminal of the port of Wilhelmshaven it has been pairs to 134 thousand teu, with an increment of +26.9% on the first trimester last year.