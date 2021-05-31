



May 31, 2021

Original news Twenty days in order to resolve the controversy on the damages provoked from the Ever Given for out-of-court way

The economic court first degree of Ismaïlia has sent back the examination of the cause

Saturday the economic court first degree of Ismaïlia has established the dismissal to next the 20 june of the examination of the cause promoted from the Authority of the Suez Canal against the shipping owner and the charter of portacontainer the Panamanian Ever Given that in the end of March had provoked the block for six days of the naval traffic in the Suez Canal running aground little after to be entered from the entrance south of the water way Egyptian. The deferral of the cause is decided as a result of a demand in such sense introduced from the lawyer for Suez Canal Authority (SCA) to the aim to examine the offer advanced from the society owner of a shipping company owner of the ship and from the society noleggiatrice owner of a shipping company of the ship, that is the Japanese Shoei Kisen Kaisha and the taiwanese Evergreen Marine Corporation. The demand, guaranteed from the lawyer of the Japanese company, has therefore the scope to resolve the controversy for out-of-court way.

Initially the Authority of the Suez Canal had introduced a demand for compensation of the damages of the value of 916 million dollars on the base of the esteem of two billions of dollars of the value of the cargo on the portacontenitori, reducing then the demand to 550 million dollars taking note - the president of the SCA, Osama Rabie had explained - for the esteem of the value of about 775 million dollars of such cargos introduced from the Shoei. To the reduction of the demand to 550 million dollars Suez Canal Authority had agreed on condition that 200 million dollars were poured beforehand, with remaining 350 million dollars paid as letters of guaranty emitted from a primary credit institution Egyptian. This last proposal still is not accepted by the company Japanese owner of a shipping company.