



May 31, 2021

Original news Wan Hai Lines orders to Samsung Heavy Industries four new portacontainer from 13.100 teu

Store clerk of the value of 474-500 million dollars

Wan Hai Lines (WHL) in existence from various months by now continues without interruption the series of investments in new constructions of the company of taiwanese navigation. Today the company of Taipei has undersigned with the South Korean navalmeccanica company Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) a contract for the realization of four new portacontainer from 13.100 teu that they will be delivered beginning from according to trimester of 2023.

The contract, that it includes the potential increment of the equipment of the four ships, has a total value of 474-500 million dollars, pairs to a cost of 118,5-125,0 million dollars for each portacontainer.

Currently the taiwanese company has a fleet constituted from 83 portacontenitori of 62 properties and taken others rental, for a cargo ability pairs to beyond 400 thousand teu. With this order the society Asian owner of a shipping company square to the tenth place in the world-wide ranking of the containerized companies of navigation for abilities to the fleet (included the ships of new construction already ordered) exceeding of measure the fleet of the Israeli company ZIM that retreats to the eleventh position.

