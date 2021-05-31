



May 31, 2021

Previewed an investment of 33 million euros. The concession will have a duration 31-year-old

MSC Cruises will have an own terminal to the Adossat Pier of the port of Barcelona within a contract of concession of the duration 31-year-old. The terminal, than is previewed will enter in activity in 2024, will be constructed and managed by the crocieristica company that will realize a marine station of the surface total of 11.670 square metres distributed on three levels with an investment of 33 million euros. The project of construction of the terminal cruises previews also the possibility for the ships to connect to the net terrestrial electrical worker, once that the Adossat Pier will be qualified to supply this service, eliminating the emissions during their permanence in port.

The MSC managing director Cruises, Pierfrancesco Vago, has emphasized that the company extremely is satisfied of the allocation of this concession. "Barcelona - it has evidenced - is not only an important port for our crocieristiche activities, but also for all the marine activities of group MSC. This new terminal confirmation once again our engagement regarding Barcelona, of the Catalogna and all Spain". "This new terminal - Vague assistant has - will allow us to expand our activities of boarding to Barcelona, that it will increase our economic impact in the region. This will involve a greater expense for our international hosts, many of which will in the city remain various days and in its hotels before or after the cruise. In the same way, the strengthening of our operations in port will allow us to more carry to Barcelona ships to the vanguard, as MSC Europe World, a fed ship to GNL currently under construction and that, when enters in service, it will become one of the more respectful ships of the atmosphere".

The president of the Harbour Authority of Barcelona, Mercè Conesa, has specified that "the allocation of this concession is a step in more than approaches us our objective, agreed with the Municipality in 2018, to move all the crocieristici terminals to the Adossat Pier, moving away them from the city areas, optimizing mobility of passengers and vehicles and returning the opening of new spaces of public fruizione possible".