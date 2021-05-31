



May 31, 2021

The volumes with Italy have marked an increase of +10.7%

In the first three months of the 2021 traffic of the goods in the Montenegrin ports it is diminished of the -34,0% being piled to 305 thousand tons regarding 462 thousand in the first trimester last year. The sun goods to the boarding tons (- 57.4%) and those to the disembarkation to 192 thousand tons (- 2.7% have been attested to 112 thousand).

In the first trimester of this year the single traffic enlivened from the ports of the Montenegro with Italy has instead recorded an increment of +10.7% being is pairs to beyond 79 thousand tons, of which 31 thousand tons to boarding (+50.4%) and 48 thousand to disembarkation (- 5.3%).

