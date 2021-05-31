|
|
May 31, 2021
|
|
- In the first three months of the 2021 traffic of the goods in the Montenegrin ports it is dropped of -34,0%
- The volumes with Italy have marked an increase of +10.7%
- In the first three months of the 2021 traffic of the goods in the Montenegrin ports it is diminished of the -34,0% being piled to 305 thousand tons regarding 462 thousand in the first trimester last year. The sun goods to the boarding tons (- 57.4%) and those to the disembarkation to 192 thousand tons (- 2.7% have been attested to 112 thousand).
- In the first trimester of this year the single traffic enlivened from the ports of the Montenegro with Italy has instead recorded an increment of +10.7% being is pairs to beyond 79 thousand tons, of which 31 thousand tons to boarding (+50.4%) and 48 thousand to disembarkation (- 5.3%).