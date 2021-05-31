



May 31, 2021

Original news Not of the Sicilian local authorities to the proposal of the nomination of Chiovelli to president of the AdSP of the Sicily Orientale

Musumeci will deny the understanding on the candidate proposed from minister Giovannini

The Sicilian Region and the Municipalities of Augusta and Catania have said not to the nomination of Alberto Chiovelli to president of the Authority of Harbour System of the Sea of Sicily Orientale, the agency that manages the ports of the two Sicilian cities. The designation of Chiovelli, than currently is extraordinary commissioner of the harbour agency, is proposed by the minister of Infrastructures and Sustainable Mobility, Enrico Giovannini.

Motivating the decision of the Region to deny own understanding to the nomination of Chiovelli, that he is managing of the Ministry, turndown that takes note also of the opinion negative expressed from the interested Municipalities, the Sicilian governor Nello Musumeci has explained that "the competences, entirely developed inside of the Sustainable Ministry for infrastructure and Mobility but in various fields from those directly riconducibili ones to the management of the ports, are not compatible with the profile demanded for the necessities of the Sicily, in this particular socio-historical surf".

A note of precise the Sicilian Region that "our portualità cannot absolutely lose the opportunity offered from the new international marine traffics, legacies to the strong resumption of the world-wide economy, that it is attended after the crisis from pandemic. For this it is necessary that the Harbour Authorities of System of the Region are entrusted to professional excellence be formed in Sicily, the only ones in a position to knowing to bottom the territory and to answer with effectiveness to the necessities of all the productive sections". For the Sicilian agency it is "unavoidable that by the Ministry other candidacies of citizens from the proven experience are estimated, for having a president of Harbour Authority that can operate in perfect understanding with the regional government and the interested local authorities, and that it are able to guarantee progettualità of great managerial breath and the mere management of works not to contract out".