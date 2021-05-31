



May 31, 2021

Proposal of amendment to the decree-law Support-second

Confindustria, Confetra Assiterminal and Assologistica ask that to the terminaliste companies harbour Italians, and in particular those which operate in the segment of the passengers, strongly hit from the effects of the pandemic of Covid-19 on their activity, see recognized supports in the within of the provisions about to definition turn to support the enterprises that quickly have the impact of the sanitary crisis.

The four organizations have remembered that "in the 2019 passengers and the crocieristi in Italy, first destination for the cruises in the Mediterranean, they had been almost 12 million, that they have travelled on beyond 150 ships and have berthed 4,850 times in 39 ports and crocieristiche cities. In the 2020 - they have evidenced Confindustria, Confetra, Assiterminal and Assologistica - this field completely it has been blocked and in 2021 still it is not left again, with forecasts that send back by now to the 2022 resumption. A loss of 925 million euros the comprising year the turnovers of all the terminalistiche enterprises that manage terminal, marine stations and services accessories and that during the last few years they had invested 460 million in dredgings, rifacimenti of approaches and marine stations, new connections and services of transport, from Messina to La Spezia, Genoa to Savona, Taranto, Salerno, Ravenna, Palermo".

"The lacked change of scene in 2021 and I accumulate already of 14 months of inactivity and of zero setting of the turnovers - they have found Confindustria, Confetra, Assiterminal and Assologistica - they place the requirement clearly to reduce the payment of the terminalistiche enterprises of hundred of million the year concessori canons to the State, in order to limit the closing risk to which many of they the unavoidable negative repercussions in terms of direct and induced occupation on the territory are exposed and in which they operate".

For Confindustria, Confetra, Assiterminal and Assologistica "go absolutely adopted solutions in order to lighten in this phase the costs of the enterprises and that the Italian harbour terminals regard all, in particular the terminals cruises and passengers and the enterprises of temporary job, with specific measures of support as those adopted for the rail shipment, aerial, marine and, even, of the ormeggiatori. Draft of companies to private capital - they have remembered - that they operate in "concession" from the State, for which the issue of the reduction of the canons in this phase of crisis is not rinviabile".

Al fine to support these companies Confindustria, Confetra, Assiterminal and Assologistica has proposed the approval of the following amendment asking of the Parliament to make itself some loaded during conversion with the decree-law Support-second and the government to support of the approval.



Proposal Amendment art.73 dl 73/2021

To art. the 73 of the bill n. 73/2021, after codicil 6, are added to the following codicils 6bis and 6 ter

"6bis. To art. the 199 of the bill 19 May 2020, n. 34 converted from the law 17 July 2020 n. 77, are added the following codicil "8bis. The eventual residual resources of which to the lett. a) of the codicil 7, assigned with does not decree of which to the first period of codicil 8, they are destined to the enterprises of which to article 36 of the navigation code, to article 16, 17 and 18 of 28 the law January 1994, n. 84 let alone to the concessionary enterprises for the management of marine stations and services of support to passengers, for a reason or purpose of indemnification for the reduced performances returned from said consequent societies to the reduction of the volumes of traffic from 1° January 2021 on July 31, 2021, regarding the correspondents months of year 2019." "6 ter. The measures previewed from the letters a) and b) of art. the 199, co.1 of the 19 bill May 2020, n. 34 converted from the law 17 July 2020 n. 77 are postponed for year 2021, with reference for the letter a) to the reduction of the turnover in the period comprised from on January 1°, 2021 on July 31, 2021 respect to analogous period of year 2019"

Illustrative relation

6bis. Codicil 7 of art. the 199 of the d.l n. 34/2020, converted from the law 17 July 2020 n. 77, preview the appropriation of euro 26 million euros assigned to compensate the reductions of turnover of the enterprises of which to article 36 of the navigation code, to article 16, 17 and 18 of 28 the law January 1994, n. 84 let alone to the concessionary enterprises for the management of marine stations and services of support to passengers who had had a reduction of consequent turnover to the reduction of volumes of traffic for 2020. The relative resources remain, but in great part made unusable. Moreover, lasting of the emergency for year 2021 has shown the requirement to preview ulterior resources of compensation for the field in which the enterprises operate as above. Consequently, the norm authorizes the administration to have according to the residuali resources not used of codicil 7 of art. the 199 de d.l. 34/2020, in favor of the enterprises that quickly have a reduction of performances returned consequent to the traffic decrease.

6 ter. Being to last of the pandemic effects on the marine traffics, particularly for as for the crocieristici and fleeting traffics, in which permane almost a zero setting of the turnovers, is proposed to postpone the measure of the reduction, until the zero setting, of the amount of the concessori canons, so as the measures in favor of the supplier subjects of harbour temporary job, statuite from the art.199 d.l. 34/2020.

Both the demands do not involve additional burdens at the expense of finances of the State.