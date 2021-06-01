



June 1, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news The president of the Confitarma has met viceministra the Bellanova

Mattioli has evidenced the necessity to safeguard the competitiveness of the Italian fleet

The Italian Confederation Shipping (Confitarma) invites the government to put into effect a simplification of the marine legislation. Yesterday, in an encounter near the Ministry of Infrastructures and Sustainable Mobility with viceministra Teresa Bellanova, the president of the shipowning association, Mario Mattioli, emphasizing that "it is absurd to think that our field is still regulated by norms of end ‘the 800 or first post-wars period", he has remembered to the viceministra that from much Confitarma time he has managed a package of normative simplifications to cost zero that are waiting for being taken in consideration.

Moreover Mattioli has exhorted so that, waiting for a governance unitary demanded loudly from the represented marine cluster from the Federation of the Sea, ministerial staff dedicated to navigation and the portualità "with experts in matter of marine transports and also with young levers is strengthened that could contribute to redesign the rules of an international and mobile section carrying a more dynamic and modern vision of the world in continuous evolution".

In topic of competitiveness of the Italian fleet, the president of the Confitarma has rimarcato the indispensability of "protecting the national interest in answering to Brussels on the problematic one of the extension of the benefits of the International Registry to other flags UE/SEE". With respect to the ecological transition, Mattioli has remembered that in the marine field the transition is already in existence and - has specified - they demonstrate the data by now you notice: in fact from 2008 to the 2018 industry of marine navigation it has pulled down of 30% its emissions of co2 against an increase of 40% of the amount of goods transported by sea. In purpose, President Mattioli has emphasized the importance to institute a bottom sponsored from Cassa Warehouses and Loans "that can attract Italian and foreign capitals, complementary to the bank system and of support to all the operating companies in the marine transport and in general terms to all the blue, unavoidable economy fly of development for our system Country".