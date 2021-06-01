



June 1, 2021

Within end of month the delivery of the work of according to lottery

In recent days in the port of Augusta the work of rifiorimento and static restoration of the outer dam to protection of the oadstead in the feature interested from the heads and the bordering zones to the central mouth is completed. The Authority of Harbour System of the Sea of Sicily Oriental has emphasized that with the realization of the work, that will assure protection and attraction for the marine traffics, the so-called "safe haven" finds finally realizes performance.

That carried to term constitutes the first lottery of the three fixed ones. The first participation has concentrated on the feature south and north of the head of the central dam of the port, in order to reconstruct the original shape of the work, all for obtained deep a total amount of 12 million euros entirely financed with communitarian with National Operating Program. The work has had beginning in June 2019. Also according to lottery already it is financed and it is about to being delivered to the manifacturing enterprise and will allow to start the completion of the entire outer dam of the port of Augusta.

To such purpose the extraordinary commissioner of the harbour agency, Alberto Chiovelli, has specified that already the procedures for the execution of the remaining works of completion of the rifiorimento and the static restoration of features of the outer dam have been under way all. Chiovelli has specified that the first extract, of the total amount of 52,9 million euros, entirely is financed by means of the deep ones of the Ministry of Infrastructures and of Sustainable Mobility and that the delivery to the enterprise for the beginning works is previewed by the end of the month of june, while is in phase of planning the second and last extract of the work.

Regarding the last lottery, whose amount is estimated of beyond 41 million euros, the agency has already forwarded demanded of financing the Ministry of Infrastructures so that it can find insertion in the within of the programming of the PNRR - Recovery Fund.

The AdSP has emphasized that the works realized and those under performance in the port of Augusta, which the rifiorimento of the outer dam, the new Terminal Docks Container, the railway connection and large squares of pertinence, the participations of recovery of property left at death and the extraordinary maintenance of the Commercial port and the New Dock Services, testify that, finally, after its construction which lasted beyond a twenty-year period (1986-2006), the commercial port are today living a real phase of and effective attractive potentiality for the entrepreneurs that they will find favorable to invest and to intensify the commercial traffics with positive consequences for the economic development of the megarese territory, regional and national in every its modality.