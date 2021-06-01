



June 1, 2021

Of the Deo and Messina they have sent a letter to the ministers of the Health, of Tourism and Infrastructures

The National Association Common Smaller Islands (Ancim) and the shipowning association Assarmatori have asked to revoke the norm that limits the fleeting ability to transport of the ships reducing it to 50%. Addressing in a letter to the ministers of the Health, Tourism and Infrastructures and Sustainable Mobility and to the presidents of the Regions of which the communities take part that live on the islands, the two organizations have found that, although all the smaller islands at this point are declared Covid-free as who inhabits you or you works already is vaccinateed and in spite of the adopted standards of safety from the shipowners for the fleeting ships who guarantee the transport from and for the islands has abundantly demonstrated to efficiency and reliability, the current measures of control continues however to impose to fast ferries, hydrofoils and means a filling coefficient not advanced to 50%. Reduction - they have evidenced Ancim and Assarmatori - that it constitutes a real exception since such limitation is not previewed for other types of transport, as that airplane.

Ancim and Assarmatori have emphasized that to halve the ability to transport of the passengers it means to procure damages at the market tourist premises, that represents the main source of yield and wealth for the local enterprises, the workers and the same insulare communities, and the damage is still more serious because tourism is for these truths an exclusively summery activity and the tourist season is already beginning. Moreover they have specified that to make to travel the ships with the limit of 50% of the passengers it has the heaviest effects also for the companies of navigation that give beginning of the pandemic have continued to guarantee the territorial continuity between islands and mainland, although the decrease of the revenues and the persistent lack of refreshments, comprised there those which would have had to be already poured for law.

In the letter the presidents of Ancim, Francesco Del Deo, and of Assarmatori, Stefano Messina, have wished an participation of the ministers "so that the local and regional marine transport quickly is put in the conditions for intercepting the auspicious resumption of the mobilita? interregional and tourist generated from the obvious success of the national plan of vaccination anti-Covid and meanwhile it can carry out a function of fly economic for the entire tourist field regarding the next summery season".

In the letter Of the Deo and Messina they have remembered, among other things, than the safety equipments anti-Covid you anticipate on board of the ships are able to protect quotas very advanced passengers to fixed 50% from a norm by now evidently exceeded; the reciprocation of the air always is guaranteed, also in navigation; before the boarding on board permane temperature of every single passenger is controlled and it obligation to wear the templates; boarding and disembarkation of the passengers are organized so as to separate to the flows, avoiding therefore crowds, while on board the common spaces guarantee the necessary distanziamento.