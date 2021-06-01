



June 1, 2021

Decrease of the bulk partially compensated from the increase of the rotabili

In the first quadrimestre of this year, because of the reduction of the bulk volumes compensated partially from the increase marked in the segment of the rotabili, the traffic of the goods enlivened totally from the port of Trieste has recorded an attested bending of the -9,6% being itself to 16,3 million tons regarding 18,0 million tons in the first three months of 2020. The contraction, moreover, is generated by the decrease of the -12,0% of the goods to the disembarkation that is piled to 13,6 million tons, while those to the boarding have grown of +5.1% going up to 2,7 million tons.

In the field of the goods several the rotabili have shown a consisting resumption having totaled, with 2,6 million tons enlivened, an increment of +27.0%, while the goods in container has remained stable to beyond 2,8 million tons (- 0.3%) with 250 thousand teu enlivened (+3.9%) - included 205 thousand teu full (+5.29%) and 45 thousand teu empty (- 2.15%) - and the other goods several is diminished of the -9,1% to 259 thousand tons.

In the section of the liquid bulk, that 2021 with the 10,4 million one tons have closed the first four months of, the total reduction has been of the -17,6%, with decrease of the -17,7% and the -21,5% respective of the crude oil and the oil produced ones refined come down 10,2 million to tons and 203 thousand tons, while the chemicals ones are increased of +75.4% to 29 thousand tons.

The bulk sand banks is diminished of the -9,1% to 160 thousand tons, of which 102 thousand tons of producing metalworkers (+0.3%), 51 thousand tons of cereals (+10.4%) and 7 thousand tons of other solid bulk (- 49.0%).

In the first quadrimestre of this year the port of Monfalcone, also administered it from the Authority of Harbour System of Mare Adriatico Orientale, has enlivened 963 thousand tons of goods (- 11.3%), with several decrease are of the goods (- 22.6%) that of solid bulk (- 5.4%).