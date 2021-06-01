



June 1, 2021

All the store clerks have gone to the ship yards of China, South Korea and Japan

Determined Al increment of the economic performances of the containerized companies of happened navigation in recent months comes abreast also a most important increase of the orders for the construction of emitted portacontenitori ships from these companies. In the first five months of this year, in fact - second the surveys of the marine association international Bimco - pairs are ordered some for a total cargo ability 2,2 million teu, volume - almost all in delivery in 2023 - that turns out of beyond 12 times advanced compared to the previous regarding the ships for an ability total of 184 thousand teu commissioned in the first five months of the 2020 let alone advanced one of beyond 60% record of orders of beginning 2005.

Particularly consisting, in the first months of 2021, they have been the orders of portacontainer of large-capacity: of Large Hooligan Container Ships (ULCS), ships of the ability at least 15,000 teu, are ordered 89 for a medium ability to 16.622 teu. The Bimco has specified that in this belt of ships they are lacked the orders ships of ability comprised between 16.000 and 23.000 teu, with a advanced question that has turned out centralized on unit of ability comprised between 15.000 and 16.000 teu or to 24.000 teu. They have been in fact the 14 orders of ships of ability between 24.000 and 24.100 teu and more numerous those for ships between 15.000 to 16.000 teu being some ordered 75 for a cargo ability total of 1,1 million teu.

"Largest of the ULCS - it has observed Peter Sand, chief shipping analyst of the Bimco - they are being revealed less popular between the carriers that consider the ships from 15-16.000 teu a better option. This because they offer still remarkable savings determined from the economies of scale without to place the same limits to the flexibility of the ships from 20.000 teu in terms of commercial models".

The Bimco has specified that the orders for the construction of portacontainer have gone all to the ship yards of the three first world-wide shipbuilding nations, with the China that has obtained the greater number of store clerks (145), South Korea to according to place (63) and following Japan (21).

