



June 3, 2021

To May the traffic of the goods in the port of Ravenna is increased of +47%

In the first quadrimestre of the 2021 increase it has been of +13%

Last month the traffic of the goods in the port of Ravenna has grown of +47%. The Authority of Harbour System of Mare Adriatico Centro-Settentrionale has announced that to May 2021 the volume of total traffic has been of about 2,5 million tons regarding 1,7 million tons in the same month of 2020 when the traffic had recorded a decrease of the -26% on May 2019.

Relatively to the first quadrimestre of the 2021 port ravennate it has enlivened almost 8,2 million tons of cargos, with an increase of +13.1% on the same period last year, of which 7,0 million tons of goods to disembarkation (+13.1%) and 1,2 million to boarding (+13.4%). In the single month of April of this year the traffic is piled almost 2,4 million tons, in increase of +43.7% on April 2020.

