



June 3, 2021

Original news Appeal of the ICS to the governments so that they give the ok to the deep ones for the decarbonizzazione of the shipping

Appreciation for the initiative "Zero-Emissions launch Shipping" from Mission Innovation

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has manifested favor for the launch of actions times to promote the use of energy cleaned with the scope to reach, also in the field of the marine transport, the objectives of the Agreement of Paris that is announced by Mission Innovation, the initiative in order to catalyze actions and investments in search, development and demonstration to the aim to return clean the energy accessible that is started in 2015 in concomitanza of the Agreement of Paris. Mission Innovation reunites governments, public authorities, companies, investor and academic world.

Included in the action Mission Innovation 2,0 announced yesterday from Mission Innovation there is in fact the initiative "Zero-Emissions Shipping" that will be guided by Denmark, the United States and Norway with Global the Maritime Forum and to the Maersk McKinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping and whose objective is to do so as that within 2030 at least 5% of the world-wide fleet of oceanic ships are able to operate with fuel to zero emissions as green hydrogen, ammonia and methanol.

"We receive with favor - the general secretary of the ICS, Guy Platten has commented - this timely acknowledgment by Mission Innovation of the urgent necessity to accelerate the search and the development of technologies to zero carbon emissions in the marine transport. This will be fundamental in order to reach the ambitiouses objectives of reduction of co2 already agreed in center IMO regarding which they have been engaged is the governments who the industry. This - it has observed Platten - is decidedly online with the objectives of the five billions of dollars of guaranteed financings for research purposes and the development that will be supplied by Maritime the Research Fund (MRF) of the IMO. The next week, supporting initiative MRF near the IMO - he has emphasized the general secretary of the ICS - the governments of Mission Innovation will have an only opportunity in order to transform the objectives of Mission Innovation in reality".

"Maritime the Research Fund - Platten has explained - will allow to at least supply 50% of the financing to a specific research project and development supported from a government, and potentially a lot more for projects more little ones or if the project is undertaken by a Developing country. This would for research purposes give to an absolutely necessary contribution to the financings and the development online with announcements made from the governments of Mission Innovation. But this - Platten has restated - demands the support of these same governments to the MEPC (Marine Environment Protection Committe) of the IMO that will hold the next week".