June 3, 2021
- Meyer Werft management unveils recovery plan
"take or leave" which involves 660-1000 redundancies
- Aid plan worth EUR 300 million approved
for MV Werften
- "We are having a decisive crisis, but we can have
a future in Papenburg, but only if we act now." is
this is the message addressed to the shipyard employees and to the
unions by the management of the navalmeccanica company Meyer Werft
who today proposed to them a plan to find a point of agreement
on the programme for the adaptation of the organization of the company
in light of the strong negative impact caused by the effects of
covid-19 pandemic on the company's business. It is a question of
a plan that management has proposed as a 'last option'
and which provides for the establishment of an arbitration panel, if
necessary through the labour court, formed by the
representatives of employers and employees.
- Earlier this year Meyer Werft's management had
presented a cost containment program that included 600
redundancies, a proposal that had been rejected by the union IG Metall
(
of the 13th
January 2021). A program from which management has not
intention to withdraw, according to the perspectives presented today by the
top management of the company who have however explained that, if it is not
agreement can be reached on the reorganization programme,
the task of deciding on a plan for scaling
staff will be left to the chairman of the
conciliation of the new constitution.
- The plan resubmitted today by the management provides for a cut in
between 660 and one thousand jobs. The alternative
- warned the management - that's what they ask for the
works council and the IG Metall union, with -- said
ceo Jan Meyer - a consequent increase in the number of
costs and, in the medium term, the closure of the construction site
the impossibility of surviving the crisis. "Our
fundamental problem in the negotiations -- meyer said -- is that
the works council and the IG Metall do not see the crisis and the
need to act.'
- If the situation at Meyer Werft is always glowing,
better prospects loom for the other navalmeccanica company
MV Werften and its wismar, rostock and
Stralsund. Today the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Peter Altmaier,
announced that 'today the Committee of the
economic stabilisation decided to stabilize the MV again
Werften Wismar. So let's give MV Werften and its
employees - underlined the Minister - future prospects and
opportunity to emerge successfully from the crisis linked to the
pandemic.' Altmaier pointed out that "the stabilization of
decided today is part of an overall package that provides for the
significant involvement of the company's shareholders
(Genting Hong Kong, ed.)and the State of
Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. We got it -- he
specified the Minister - a balanced division of risks between
the various actors. Everyone does their part to safeguard the construction sites and
jobs.'
- The aid package approved today provides for the disbursement of
funds totalling around €300 million, which includes
193 million of a previous bridge financing. The announcement of the
support programme was greeted with relief by the
union IG Metall: "hopefully - commented Daniel
Friedrich, district manager of IG Metall Küste -
that the months of turbulence over the future financial structure and
extreme uncertainty for thousands of employees ends."
Friedrich noted, however, that if the federal loan and
the entry into force of the social contract ensure the
survival of the group's three shipyards, is crucial
however, that the company acquires new orders for cruise ships or
orders in new business areas.
- Friedrich also recalled that, in conjunction with the
disbursement of the funds, the
scaled by the company according to which,
in a first phase, approximately 650 employees are expected to
leave the three yards by next August 1st, offering them
the switch to transfer companies where they will be
retrained for new tasks and will receive an allowance
unemployment. "The strong commitment of IG Metall and
works councils -- he pointed out -- have prevented so far
even more drastic job cuts."
- If IG Metall is currently satisfied with the measures
implemented to ensure the survival of MV Werften, continues
however the union's concern about the fate of the construction site
Lloyd Werft of Bremerhaven, which also reports to the
Genting Hong Kong. "The closure envisaged by the management to the
end of the year - friedrich denounced - is the way
Wrong. The negotiations for a sale - he pointed out - must
be completed quickly to safeguard the
employees.'
