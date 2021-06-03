



June 3, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Meyer Werft management unveils recovery plan "take or leave" which involves 660-1000 redundancies

Aid plan worth EUR 300 million approved for MV Werften

"We are having a decisive crisis, but we can have a future in Papenburg, but only if we act now." is this is the message addressed to the shipyard employees and to the unions by the management of the navalmeccanica company Meyer Werft who today proposed to them a plan to find a point of agreement on the programme for the adaptation of the organization of the company in light of the strong negative impact caused by the effects of covid-19 pandemic on the company's business. It is a question of a plan that management has proposed as a 'last option' and which provides for the establishment of an arbitration panel, if necessary through the labour court, formed by the representatives of employers and employees.

Earlier this year Meyer Werft's management had presented a cost containment program that included 600 redundancies, a proposal that had been rejected by the union IG Metall ( of the 13th January 2021). A program from which management has not intention to withdraw, according to the perspectives presented today by the top management of the company who have however explained that, if it is not agreement can be reached on the reorganization programme, the task of deciding on a plan for scaling staff will be left to the chairman of the conciliation of the new constitution.

The plan resubmitted today by the management provides for a cut in between 660 and one thousand jobs. The alternative - warned the management - that's what they ask for the works council and the IG Metall union, with -- said ceo Jan Meyer - a consequent increase in the number of costs and, in the medium term, the closure of the construction site the impossibility of surviving the crisis. "Our fundamental problem in the negotiations -- meyer said -- is that the works council and the IG Metall do not see the crisis and the need to act.'

If the situation at Meyer Werft is always glowing, better prospects loom for the other navalmeccanica company MV Werften and its wismar, rostock and Stralsund. Today the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Peter Altmaier, announced that 'today the Committee of the economic stabilisation decided to stabilize the MV again Werften Wismar. So let's give MV Werften and its employees - underlined the Minister - future prospects and opportunity to emerge successfully from the crisis linked to the pandemic.' Altmaier pointed out that "the stabilization of decided today is part of an overall package that provides for the significant involvement of the company's shareholders (Genting Hong Kong, ed.)and the State of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. We got it -- he specified the Minister - a balanced division of risks between the various actors. Everyone does their part to safeguard the construction sites and jobs.'

The aid package approved today provides for the disbursement of funds totalling around €300 million, which includes 193 million of a previous bridge financing. The announcement of the support programme was greeted with relief by the union IG Metall: "hopefully - commented Daniel Friedrich, district manager of IG Metall Küste - that the months of turbulence over the future financial structure and extreme uncertainty for thousands of employees ends." Friedrich noted, however, that if the federal loan and the entry into force of the social contract ensure the survival of the group's three shipyards, is crucial however, that the company acquires new orders for cruise ships or orders in new business areas.

Friedrich also recalled that, in conjunction with the disbursement of the funds, the scaled by the company according to which, in a first phase, approximately 650 employees are expected to leave the three yards by next August 1st, offering them the switch to transfer companies where they will be retrained for new tasks and will receive an allowance unemployment. "The strong commitment of IG Metall and works councils -- he pointed out -- have prevented so far even more drastic job cuts."

If IG Metall is currently satisfied with the measures implemented to ensure the survival of MV Werften, continues however the union's concern about the fate of the construction site Lloyd Werft of Bremerhaven, which also reports to the Genting Hong Kong. "The closure envisaged by the management to the end of the year - friedrich denounced - is the way Wrong. The negotiations for a sale - he pointed out - must be completed quickly to safeguard the employees.'







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail