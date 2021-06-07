|
June 7, 2021
- To March the traffic in the port of Bremen has returned down
- In the first trimester of the 2021 tons of goods (+3.1% are enlivened 17,5 million)
- After five months of increase, that they were keep on six months of the reduction determined from the impact on the harbour activities of the pandemic of Covid-19, to March 2021 the volume of traffic of the goods in the port of Bremen/Bremerhaven is returned to diminish being enlivened 6,2 million tons of cargos, with a reduction of the -1,9% on March last year, of which 3,0 million tons of goods to disembarkation (- 4.2%) and 3,2 million tons of goods to boarding (+0.3%).
- The recorded contraction last month is generated by the bending of the -13,1% of the bulk and by the light containerized decrease of the goods. Altogether in the field of the goods several the traffic has been of beyond 5,5 million tons (- 0.3%), of which 4,9 million tons of goods in container (- 0.6%) realized with a handling of containers pairs to 477 thousand teu (+10.2%) and 667 thousand conventional tons of goods (+1.8%), included 253 thousand tons of rotabili (- 34.3%), 165 thousand tons of iron worker (+36.4%), 69 thousand tons of producing forest (to +30.2%) and 180 thousand several tons of other goods (+87.5%). Handling of motors vehicle has been of 190 thousand vehicles (+2.8%). In the section of the bulk the cargos liquids are piled to 136 thousand tons (- 8.1%) and those solid to 549 thousand tons (- 14.2%), of which 324 thousand tons of minerals (- 1.5%), 29 thousand tons of cereals and food (- 54.7%), 8 thousand tons of coal (- 80.5%) and 324 thousand tons of other bulk sand banks (- 8.5%).
- In the first trimester of the 2021 German port it has totally enlivened almost 17,5 million tons of goods, with an increment of +3.1% on the first three months last year, of which 8,8 million tons of cargos to disembarkation (+4.6%) and 8,7 million to boarding (+1.6%). The goods several tons (+4.3%), included 13,7 million tons of containerized cargos (+3.9%) totaled have been altogether 15,6 million more enlivening than 1,3 million teu (+11.9%) and 1,9 million conventional tons of goods (+7.4%), of which 752 thousand tons of cargos ro-ro (- 19.3%), 448 thousand tons of producing iron and steel (+2.1%), 193 thousand tons of producing forest (to +9.7%) and 513 thousand tons of other cargos (+125.0%). Car handling has been of 456 thousand unit (+0.2%). In the segment of the liquid bulk the total has been of 272 thousand tons (- 44.9%) and in that of the bulk sand banks of 1,6 million tons (+6.4%), of which 859 thousand tons of minerals (+9.1%), 106 thousand tons of coal and coke (- 24.8%), 91 thousand tons of cereals and food (- 32.6%) and 857 thousand tons of other solid bulk (- 11.9%).