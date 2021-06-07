



June 7, 2021

Original news To March the traffic in the port of Bremen has returned down

In the first trimester of the 2021 tons of goods (+3.1% are enlivened 17,5 million)

After five months of increase, that they were keep on six months of the reduction determined from the impact on the harbour activities of the pandemic of Covid-19, to March 2021 the volume of traffic of the goods in the port of Bremen/Bremerhaven is returned to diminish being enlivened 6,2 million tons of cargos, with a reduction of the -1,9% on March last year, of which 3,0 million tons of goods to disembarkation (- 4.2%) and 3,2 million tons of goods to boarding (+0.3%).

The recorded contraction last month is generated by the bending of the -13,1% of the bulk and by the light containerized decrease of the goods. Altogether in the field of the goods several the traffic has been of beyond 5,5 million tons (- 0.3%), of which 4,9 million tons of goods in container (- 0.6%) realized with a handling of containers pairs to 477 thousand teu (+10.2%) and 667 thousand conventional tons of goods (+1.8%), included 253 thousand tons of rotabili (- 34.3%), 165 thousand tons of iron worker (+36.4%), 69 thousand tons of producing forest (to +30.2%) and 180 thousand several tons of other goods (+87.5%). Handling of motors vehicle has been of 190 thousand vehicles (+2.8%). In the section of the bulk the cargos liquids are piled to 136 thousand tons (- 8.1%) and those solid to 549 thousand tons (- 14.2%), of which 324 thousand tons of minerals (- 1.5%), 29 thousand tons of cereals and food (- 54.7%), 8 thousand tons of coal (- 80.5%) and 324 thousand tons of other bulk sand banks (- 8.5%).

In the first trimester of the 2021 German port it has totally enlivened almost 17,5 million tons of goods, with an increment of +3.1% on the first three months last year, of which 8,8 million tons of cargos to disembarkation (+4.6%) and 8,7 million to boarding (+1.6%). The goods several tons (+4.3%), included 13,7 million tons of containerized cargos (+3.9%) totaled have been altogether 15,6 million more enlivening than 1,3 million teu (+11.9%) and 1,9 million conventional tons of goods (+7.4%), of which 752 thousand tons of cargos ro-ro (- 19.3%), 448 thousand tons of producing iron and steel (+2.1%), 193 thousand tons of producing forest (to +9.7%) and 513 thousand tons of other cargos (+125.0%). Car handling has been of 456 thousand unit (+0.2%). In the segment of the liquid bulk the total has been of 272 thousand tons (- 44.9%) and in that of the bulk sand banks of 1,6 million tons (+6.4%), of which 859 thousand tons of minerals (+9.1%), 106 thousand tons of coal and coke (- 24.8%), 91 thousand tons of cereals and food (- 32.6%) and 857 thousand tons of other solid bulk (- 11.9%).

