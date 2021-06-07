



June 7, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news The resumption of the cruises to Venice riacutizza the controversies on the presence of the great ships in lagoon

CLIA: we have always supported the decongestione of the traffic from Venice and the displacement of the great ships from the Channel of the Giudecca

Saturday, with the transit in the Channel of the Giudecca of cruise ship MSC Orchestra, officially is reopened the crocieristica season to Venice, than from 17 months it was firm because of the coronavirus pandemic. The resumption of the activities has provoked new controversies for the return of major unit from cruise in the lagoon city and has induced the Committee Not Great Ships, whose objective is the ouster of the great ships from the Basin of San Marco and the lagoon, to organize a protest manifestation.

Anything but tenor the consideration on the ripartenza of the cruises to Venice of Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), the international association of the crocieristiche companies, that it has celebrated the event as a day of festivity evidencing the advantages that derive from the restoration of the crocieristiche activities for the local communities and the regional economy. Emphasizing that "the crocieristica has a very positive impact on the occupation and offers a meaningful contribution to the entire Italian economy", the found association that "the tourists have not never stopped to look to Venice as an only city the world to visit, as well as the ideal resort in order to leave to the discovery of the Adriatic and the Mediterranean oriental. In this context - it has observed the CLIA - the crocieristica is an extraordinary ambassador of Venice all over the world, and will continue to engage itself for always better solutions in order to safeguard the positive role of the crocieristica industry, always in the respect of a responsible and sustainable tourism".

The crocieristica association has remembered to have since constantly asked 2012 the local authorities and the Italian government sustainable solutions for the access for the ships to Venice and the lagoon. Referring to the decree-law n. 45 of slid the first April, currently about to transformation in law, that it previews the performance of a competition of ideas for the realization of points of berthing for the great fleeting ships outside from protected waters of the lagoon of Venice, the CLIA have specified that from years the association works intensely in order to alleviate the traffic of ships in the Channel of the Giudecca. "For this reason - it has specified the crocieristica organization - we receive with favor the recent decision of the government, online with how much we have always supported, that is the decongestione of the traffic from Venice and the displacement of the great ships from the Channel of the Giudecca. We cannot - it has concluded the association - than to hope concrete developments as soon as possible".