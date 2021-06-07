



June 7, 2021

The Grimaldi group has taken in delivery the ship ro-ro Echo Catania

It can transport 7,800 linear meters of rotabili

Friday in China the Grimaldi group has taken in delivery the Echo Catania, fifth of the twelve hybrid ships ro-ro of the innovative class Grimaldi Green 5th Generation (GG5G) commissioned to the ship yard Jinling di Nanjing. As the four twin units already in service, the Echo Catania, that it fly Italian flag, is long 238 meters and wide 34 meters, have a tonnage of 67.311 tons and a cruise speed of 20,8 knots. The cargo ability of its seven bridges, of which two furniture, is double regarding that of the precedence class of ships ro-ro employees from the Grimaldi group for the transport of goods short beam: the ship can in fact transport 7,800 linear meters of goods rotabili, pairs to about 500 trailer and 180 automobiles. The ramp of access to stern affords to load unit with a weight until 150 tons.