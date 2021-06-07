



June 7, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news USB index a strike in the ports in order on 14 June

Protest for the dead on the job

The Trade-union Union of Base (USB) has indetto for next the 14 june a national strike in the ports in order to protest against the dead on the job. Emphasizing that "on these arguments, the workers must fight united", the labor organization has specified that "strike is normato as constitutional law and, every worker, has the right to participate. Independently the possession or less in pocket a trade-union card, independently from the acronym that the index. On these arguments - it has evidenced USB - to leave to be transparent that strike regards only a trade-union acronym it is deeply incorrect. Not only towards the trade-union acronym in question, but because the unit of the workers weakens on a fundamental argument".