



June 8, 2021

It will be used for the support to the underwater operations, the special operations and for the aid to the staff of the submersible disaster victims

The genoese ship yard T. Mariotti of the Genoa group Naval Industries (GIN) has adjudicated the contest announced publicly from the Direction of the Naval Armaments of the general secretariat of the Defense and National Direction of the Armaments for the realization of a naval unit of Marina Militare Italiana for the support to the underwater operations, the special operations and the aid to the staff of the submersible disaster victims. It stipulates of the contract is attended within the summer and the construction of the unit will engage the local ship yard and enterprises for four years. The start of the phase of planning is previewed in the next autumn and the cut of the first sheet is programmed within the end of 2022.

The new unit - T. Mariotti has announced - will be equipped of advance systems of almost only immersion and underwater exploration in the international panorama, carrying out the essential of aid, coherent submersible function with the modernization in being of the underwater fleet of the Armed Forces, but able also to assure a fundamental support to Marina Militare. Such unit, together with new submarines U212NFS, will meaningfully contribute to the surveillance and control of submarine critical infrastructures, all in the widest context than that which nowadays is defined Marine Safety, also in duale optical.

The ship will be equipped, between the other things, of a evolven system of command and control, of modern orders for the operations of search and aid of the national submarines or allies, of a flight deck for helicopters, of a complex system integrated for deep immersions comprehensive of moon pool, let alone of able orders to supply surgical medical assistance of first aid also in within disaster relief in favour of other ministries of the State.

Al project participates Leonardo as supplier of the systems of command and control of the unit and two companies breaks some, Carlo Agnese and Exa Engineering, for the restructure of the logistic infrastructures that will receive the hyperbaric simulator, a valuable technological order for the training, also it integral part of the supply and that it will be placed near the military Arsenal of.

These poured them operating abilities could be put on of other administrations/agencies for not military scopes and in favor of the collectivity, which, for example, the scientific research in all the fields and the investigation and recovery of finds or recovered manufactured products up backdrop.

