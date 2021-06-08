



June 8, 2021

Original news New record of the revenues salaries recorded from Evergreen

Last month the volume of transactions has grown of +145.3%

To May 2021 the revenues recorded from the company of containerized navigation Evergreen Marine Corporation have established a new historical record salary being piled to 34,4 billion dollars of Taiwan (USA 1,2 billion dollars), with an increment of +145.3% on the May last year. Much important also the increase of the profit before taxes, that it has been pairs to 18,5 billion dollars of Taiwan (+1,360, 6%), so as the rise of the profit clearly salary that has totaled 17,2 billion (+1,312, 8%).

In the first five months of this year the revenues of the Evergreen group have attested to 152,1 billion dollars altogether taiwanesi (USA 5,5 billion dollars), with an increase of +112.2% on the correspondent period of 2020.

