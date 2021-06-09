



June 9, 2021

Original news Global Ship Lease buys 12 of the 25 portacontainer of the Borealis Finance

They are ships of the medium ability to teu and of medium the 3.000 age 11-year-old

Global Ship Lease (GSL), society that has a fleet of 50 portacontainer rented to various between the first companies of navigation of the field of the container, has announced the acquisition almost half of the fleet of portacontenitori of property of the Borealis Finance LLC, society with center in the Marshall Islands. In the fleet of the GSL they will meet in fact 12 of the 25 ships full hands container of the Borealis, that it possesses also a rinfusiera. Draft of 12 units of the medium ability to about teu and of medium the 3.000 age 11-year-old. The transaction has a value of 233,9 million dollars.

Currently the 12 portacontainer object of the acquisition are mail rental near primary companies of navigation with contracts whose remaining lasted varied between three and 25 months. GSL will take in delivery these ships in the course of the third trimester of this year.

Global Ship Lease has emphasized that with the acquisition the consistency of own fleet will go up to 62 ships for a total cargo ability pairs to 322.770 teu that ago of GSL the eighth greater owner not manager of portacontainer of the world for ability to the fleet.