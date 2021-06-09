



June 9, 2021

Original news Elevated to -14 meters the maximum draught of the portacontainer that they arrive to harbour terminal LSCT of

Al moment ulterior increments of draught excluded

To I keep on the analysis of the results of specific simulations of maneuver, the Commission Approaches of the port of which numerous members of the harbour community take part have established the increase of the maximum draught of the ships that scale Fornelli the East Pier of the mercantile port, elevating it to -14,00 meters compared to the previous limit of -13,70 meters, allowing therefore from today the arrival with terminal LSCT of portacontainer with greater cargo on board.

The adaptation of the limit has been possible thanks to the program of dredging executed from the Authority of Harbour System of the Ligurian Sea Oriental. The agency has specified that for the time being ulterior increments of draught in consideration of the current morphology of the backdrops are excluded and that this possibility will be faced once executed the previewed operations of reclamation and dredgings previewed for september 2022.

They remain unchanged the prescription of safety already previewed from the Harbour office of for unit with draughts until 13,70 meters, while for the units with draught from the 13,71 to 14,00 meters maneuvers, at least in a starting phase, they will have to be executed in time diurnal with the aid of two pilots (is in income that in escape), three tugs of adapted power with an ulterior tug available to the occurrence in dock.

In occasion of the operating reunion of the Commission It approaches that it has decided the increase of the maximum draught, the commander of the Harbour office of, Giovanni Stella, has advanced, in agreement with the Corporation Pilots, a proposal to the reported precautionary aims to safety of the navigation, received from the ADSP, for a monitoring of the state of the backdrops of the port interested from the exited income/and of the basin of evolution of the ships of particular draught (substantially from the channel of income of the port until I approach it of the Fornelli Pier), through the effettuazione, by a specialistic society and certifyd, of a bathymetric analysis, to come true at least two times the year (within on 30 June and on 31 December).