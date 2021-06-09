



June 9, 2021

Original news ICS, without investments in research & development the decarbonizzazione of the shipping is to risk

Platten: all this that we ask is that the governments put our money where they are necessary

Without investments in research & development for the field of the marine transport, the decarbonizzazione of the shipping is to risk. It has denounced the marine association international International Chamber of Shipping (ICS newly): "we have received with favor - the general secretary Guy Platten has explained - the recent announcements of plans in order to increase the innovation and for projects pilot to emissions zero. However - it has specified - too much these announcements are often not accompanied by investments or a realistic investment strategy. This sends contrasting messages at the market and, consequently, the investments in the shipping are becoming every day riskier. We need - it has emphasized Platten - than the governments accompany their words on the decarbonizzazione with tangible actions. The investments in research & development are based" in the long term" on the certainty of the availability of vital "patient.

The ICS has evidenced that the International Energy Agency has announced that the expense in research & development of the marine field has remained tinning between 2007 and the 2019 and a lot behind regarding that of other fields: for example the investments in research & development in the automotive field are increased by 67 billion dollars in 2009 to 130 billion dollars in 2019, regarding 1,6 billion dollars in the marine field. Moreover, second the IEA, the amount total of the business investments in research & development for the marine field are diminished by 2,7 billion dollars in 2017 to 1,6 billion dollars in 2019.

"In spite of the engagements on the reduction of the emissions they are very accepts today - it has continued Platten - in our field, that particular and it is internationalized, we have a deprived of hope need of actions. Magical formulas do not exist - it has evidenced - and, although some try to make to pass the message that we them technologies have to them already, the truth are far from the truth". The general secretary of the ICS has thrown again therefore the proposal advanced from the same field of the shipping to institute a bottom for the decarbonizzazione of the marine transport - the International Maritime Research and Development Board (IMRB) - from five billions of dollars ( on 18 December 2019), bottom - it has specified - that would supply the vital "patient" "of which is a deprived of hope need. Even if this proposal entirely would be financed by the industry - it has specified Platten - has urgent need of the support of the governments in order to allow that it becomes truth".

Referring to the works in progress this week to London of Marine Environment Protection Committee of the International Maritime Organization, Platten has found that "the Member States of the IMO can use the meeting of the MEPC in order to indicate with clarity to the industry that is possible to find a consent international in order to carry out environmental changes and to reduce the political risk. All this that we ask - has concluded - it is that the governments put our money where they are necessary".