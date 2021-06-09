



June 9, 2021

Original news Moretto (Fedespedi): in the last year and means the logistics and shipment houses have demonstrated their strategicità

Bellanova: in the PNRR 190 million they are destined directly to the logistic enterprises

"The enterprises of shipments and the entire logistic field in the last year and means have demonstrated their strategicità, from an economic, social, environmental point of view". It has emphasized today the president of Fedespedi, Silvia Moretto, in occasion of the shareholders' meeting of the national federation of the international shipment enterprises that has been carried out on-line in the 75° anniversary of the association.

"For this - it has evidenced Moretto - it is necessary to hold the industry logistic to the center of the action of the government who in the next few years, with the PNRR, will have the resources in order to indeed make the difference in the development of a logistics green, to the height of one of the main world-wide manufactures, the second one of Europe. The digitalisation (also in sustainable key) and the normative simplification - the president of Fedespedi has remembered - are the dossiers on which we are working give beyond a year and that they see to us engaged in front line together with Confetra. We have profuse incessant engagement, ideas, passion, have shared with our institutional interlocutors experience, vision, progettualità concrete. We ask that this dialogue continuous and that the PNRR is an instrument in order to free and to put to earth resources in order to value this that is, that is the digital progettualità, infrastructures and the proposals of reform of the norm of field elaborated and advanced by the operators, so as to not to make useless all the innovation and research work up to here carried out from our enterprises to the service of the import and the export Italian".

To the assembly they have participated, between the others, the vice ministra to Infrastructures and Sustainable Mobilità, Teresa Bellanova, the president of Confetra, Guido Nicolini, and the president of Ipsos, Nando Pagnoncelli. "In the PNRR - Bellanova in its participation has remembered - 190 million are destined directly to the logistic enterprises, in order to support of the investments in blockchain, IoT, artificial intelligence, print 3d, nets 5G, new software managerial, that they will afford to the shipment enterprises to put into effect those upgrade technological necessary in order to be competitive on the total markets".