



June 10, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news To May the port of Long Beach has marked the own new historical record of traffic salary of the container

Increment of +44.4% on May 2020

To May 2021 the port of Long Beach has established the own new historical record of traffic salary of the enlivened container having beyond 907 thousand teu, with an important progression of +44.4% regarding 628 thousand teu in May 2020. The precedence historical peak was established last March with 840 thousand teu.

The record is achieved thanks to the new historical records is of the full volume of container to the disembarkation, that they are piled to 445 thousand teu (+42.3%), is of the enlivened empty volume of container from the Californian harbour port of call, that has been pairs to 327 thousand teu (+80.7%). Both these records have broken those marked precedence they also in March 2021. Modest, instead, the increase of the traffic of container full to the boarding that has been attested to 135 thousand teu (+0.6%).

In the first five months of this year the port American has enlivened altogether 4,03 million teu, with an increment of +42.3% on the same period of 2020, of which 1,96 million teu full to full disembarkation (+44.1%), 635 thousand teu to boarding (+2.9%) and 1,44 million teu empty (+68.0%).