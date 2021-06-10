|
|
June 10, 2021
|
|
- Another historic spike in yang's monthly revenues
Ming and Wan Hai
-
- In May, the turnover of the two Taiwanese companies
increased by +136.6% and +188.6% respectively
-
- As well as compatriot Evergreen Marine Corporation
(
of the8th
June 2021), last month the other two main
Taiwanese container shipping companies, Yang Ming
Marine Transport Corporation and Wan Hai Lines, recorded the
new historical record of monthly revenues, a turnover that
in May 2021 for the two companies was equal to
taiwan's $24.0 billion ($867 million)
us dollars) and 15.2 billion Taiwan dollars (548 million
us dollars), with increases of +136.6% and +188.6% on May of 2019
last year. Both companies had achieved their previous
historical peaks in monthly revenues in April 2021.
-
- In the first five months of this year, Yang Ming's revenues
amounted to 108.0 billion Taiwanese dollars, up
+94.7% over the corresponding period of 2020, while those of the
WHL was $68.7 billion taiwan
(+140,1%).
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail