



June 10, 2021

Another historic spike in Yang Ming and Wan Hai's monthly revenues

In May, the turnover of the two Taiwanese companies increased by +136.6% and +188.6% respectively

As well as compatriot Evergreen Marine Corporation ( of the8th June 2021), last month the other two main Taiwanese container shipping companies, Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation and Wan Hai Lines, recorded the new historical record of monthly revenues, a turnover that in May 2021 for the two companies was equal to taiwan's $24.0 billion ($867 million) us dollars) and 15.2 billion Taiwan dollars (548 million us dollars), with increases of +136.6% and +188.6% on May of 2019 last year. Both companies had achieved their previous historical peaks in monthly revenues in April 2021.

In the first five months of this year, Yang Ming's revenues amounted to 108.0 billion Taiwanese dollars, up +94.7% over the corresponding period of 2020, while those of the WHL was $68.7 billion taiwan (+140,1%).









