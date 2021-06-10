|
|
|
|
June 10, 2021
|
|
- Two similar crises, those of Tirrenia and Alitalia, although
a little asynchronous
-
- Uiltrasporti asks the government for answers and the intervention of the
state
-
- Tirrenia and Alitalia. Two events, those of the company of
and the airline, which present such points in
common to make them almost coincide, if they did not take place one on the sea
and the other in heaven. Both "flag" companies.
Both privatized in the early years of the new millennium. more
long-years and acute the crisis of the airline, passed first to the
private property (2008) compared to the maritime carrier
(2012). More recent the highlighting of the difficulties
of the naval company that induced a few days ago the
Tirrenia-Italian Shipping Company of the Onorato Group
Shipowners to apply for admission to the prior arrangement
in continuity. A recent diachroria in the history of the two
crisis that seems to return to synchronicity at the present time, when
the future of both is urgently questioned.
-
- A future of concern. Fears to which more
sometimes the trade unions have given voice. To renew the alarm is
today Uiltrasporti: "the judicial case in which
involved the Onorato group with the financial collapse of the
Italian Shipping Company that ten years ago bought
from the State the ships and routes of Tirrenia -- they observed the
Secretary-General and the National Secretary for Transport
trade union organisation, Claudio Tarlazzi and Paolo
Fantappiè - represents, in our opinion, the evidence of the
failure of the principle-based theory that it is sufficient
privatisations to create healthy management. this
for us doesn't mean that you have to necessarily go back to the
"Entrepreneur" status in a general sense, but the State,
especially with regard to services with public burden, such as
those of territorial continuity with the islands, would have
had to monitor, supervise and intervene without waiting for this
disaster. What has partly emerged with particular
virulence in recent months -- pointed out Tarlazzi and Fantappiè
- Uiltrasporti publicly denounced him several years ago
but, government of that time included, no one intervened.
-
- "Beyond how this
infinite dispute -- they took over the two representatives of
Transport - all workers and employees must be
safeguarded and protected and not condemned to an oblivion that
would force you to lose your job and therefore the
pay. The government, they pointed out, cannot
call yourself out because the problem isn't just about the
future of society but concerns the whole project
implemented by the State for territorial continuity.
State intervention is therefore needed to ensure that
guaranteed the mobility of people, of our country so
like tourism, because Italy needs to restore
strategic assets for its recovery and reconstruction. The State -
added Tarlazzi and Fantappiè - intervened
after the collapse of the Morandi bridge over Aspi, Ilva and Alitalia
although there is still no solution. The same is true of the dispute
Tirrenia-CIN the need for attention and political commitment.'
-
- The State - the two trade unionists recalled - is
alitalia, but this, at the moment, has not yet
concerns about the future of the company. In the months
in fact, the constitution of the
new company Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA) where they should
part of Alitalia's activities. Waiting to
this step, meanwhile, Alitalia has now come to be not
able to pay the full amount of salary to their
dependents. "The government - they denounced Tarlazzi and the
National Secretary for Air Transport Ivan Viglietti -
continues to disappoint and circumvent the confrontation with the union and the
press reports represent a scenario every day more
worrisome. This is while the market is restarting and
the aggressiveness of competitors becomes more and more
strong. Like Uiltrasporti we are very concerned about the fate of
workers of Alitalia and the same for transport workers
airplane. We have been stressing for a long time - they pointed out - that it is necessary to
minimum conditions to ensure a future for the new
airline and the entire air transport system. is
necessary to address the knot of competitive asymmetries that have
contributed to generating the crisis of the entire sector, it is urgent to rewrite
fair and clear competition rules that are respected by all.'
-
- If concerns about the future of
workers of the two companies by the trade unions, who are calling for
reassurances about their fate, equally motivated seem to be
fears that the Alitalia crisis, which has been persistently postponed
over time, may duplicate itself in the crisis of the Tyrrhenian Sea, making it
as durable as that of the airline.
A hypothesis far from blown up since the abundance of
economic resources that Italy will have at its disposal in the
years (but for which he will have to account) already induces
some people think they are deferring problems that are undeffable.
-
- Bruno Bellio
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail