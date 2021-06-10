



June 10, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In April, freight traffic in the ports of Naples and Salerno increased by +48.6% and 29.9%

In the first quarter of 2021, the +4.1% and +15.7% respectively

Last April, freight traffic moveded by ports administered by the Port System Authority of the Sea Central Tyrrhenian Sea amounted to almost 2.8 million tonnes, with an increase of +41.5% on April 2020, of which 1.4 million tons moveded from the port of Naples (+48.6%) and over 1.2 million tons from the port of Salerno (+29.9%).

In Naples the total number of miscellaneous goods was 886,000 tonnes (+33.0%), of which 547,000 tons of containerised (+6.1%) and 339,000 tons of rolling stock (+124.7%), while liquid and solid bulk were 413,000 tons (+98.8%) and 126,000 tons (+48,3%).

In Salerno, miscellaneous goods totalled 1.2 million tonnes (+27.1%), including 443,000 tonnes of goods in container (+11.6%) and 760,000 ton of rolling stock (+38.3%), and bulk were 42,000 tonnes (+243.6).

Last April there was also a recovery in the passenger traffic, with an activity that in the port of Naples was 141,000 airline passengers (+607.2%) and more of 3,000 cruise workers, traffic that was stopped in April 2020, and an activity that in Salerno was 6,000 passengers line (+66.0%) while cruise traffic is result still absent.

In the first quarter of 2021, the Tyrrhenian port system 10.7 million tonnes of goods, with a growth of +11.3% over the same period last year, of which 5.4 million tonnes moveded from the port of Naples (+4.1%) and 4.9 million tonnes from the port of Salerno (+15.7%).







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail