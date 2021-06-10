|
June 10, 2021
- In April, freight traffic in the ports of Naples and
Salerno increased by +48.6% and 29.9%
- In the first quarter of 2021, the
+4.1% and +15.7% respectively
- Last April, freight traffic moveded by ports
administered by the Port System Authority of the Sea
Central Tyrrhenian Sea amounted to almost 2.8 million
tonnes, with an increase of +41.5% on April 2020, of which
1.4 million tons moveded from the port of Naples (+48.6%)
and over 1.2 million tons from the port of Salerno (+29.9%).
- In Naples the total number of miscellaneous goods was 886,000
tonnes (+33.0%), of which 547,000 tons of
containerised (+6.1%) and 339,000 tons of rolling stock (+124.7%),
while liquid and solid bulk were
413,000 tons (+98.8%) and 126,000 tons
(+48,3%).
- In Salerno, miscellaneous goods totalled 1.2 million
tonnes (+27.1%), including 443,000 tonnes of goods in
container (+11.6%) and 760,000 ton of rolling stock (+38.3%), and bulk
were 42,000 tonnes (+243.6).
- Last April there was also a recovery in the
passenger traffic, with an activity that in the port of
Naples was 141,000 airline passengers (+607.2%) and more
of 3,000 cruise workers, traffic that was stopped in April 2020, and
an activity that in Salerno was 6,000 passengers
line (+66.0%) while cruise traffic is
result still absent.
- In the first quarter of 2021, the Tyrrhenian port system
10.7 million tonnes of goods, with a
growth of +11.3% over the same period last year, of which
5.4 million tonnes moveded from the port of Naples (+4.1%) and
4.9 million tonnes from the port of Salerno (+15.7%).
