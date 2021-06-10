|
June 10, 2021
- Feport warns that it is carefully assessing the scope of
application of the minimum corporate tax to multinationals
- Fear is a distortion of competition
advantage of terminal shipping companies
- The application to all multinationals of a minimum rate
corporation tax of 15%, the proposal that is
was recently launched by US President Joe Biden and
which has been discussed in recent days by the Ministers of the
G7 finances that have finally reached agreement on this
innovative minimum corporate tax system, has given rise to the
concern of European private port terminal operators. Fears
feport, the association that represents companies in the sector,
are under pressure to be exempted from the scope of
implementation of the new tax reform agreement that would be
implemented by the operating companies, which also operate
terminal activities.
- At today's General Assembly, Feport
in fact explained that the concern is related to the
possible too broad definition of the shipping industry that
could lead to an exemption for activities
terminals carried out by the shipping companies themselves,
provoking with this -- highlighted the federation of
european terminal operators - a further distortion of competition
port services market for the benefit of port companies.
navigation, also undermining the very purpose of the new
proposals of the Organisation for Cooperation and Development
Economic (OECD).
- In order to prevent this from happening, Feport has
oecd member countries so that, with the aim of
ensure fair competition in the port sector, any
type of activity of handling goods and passengers both
maintained under the second pillar of BEPS (Base Erosion
and Profit Shifting), the programme launched by the OECD to address
the fiscal challenges posed by digitalisation that with the
pillar 1 introduces a new distribution of the rights of
taxation and with the second pillar introduces measures to
ensure a minimum level of taxation.
- "We want to - clarified the President of Feport,
Gunther Bonz -- that all the handling activities of the
goods and passengers are included. If unfortunately this
should not happen -- he remarked -- the only alternative would be
exempt all these activities from BEPS 2, as well as
shippers and hauliers. This - he
emphasized Bonz -- would nullified the purpose of this historic
agreement, and that -- he pointed out -- is not what
we want to.' Therefore, he added, "in view of the
G20 meeting in Venice (to be held from 8 to 11 July
we ask theOECD countries to include
all kinds of goods handling activities and
passengers under the second BEPS pillar to ensure a
fair competition.'
