|
|
|
|
June 10, 2021
|
|
- Fincantieri will build six FREMM-class frigates to
the Indonesian Navy
-
- Agreement with DSME to support the conceptual design of the
new class of aircraft carriers "CVX" for the South Korean Navy
-
- Fincantieri has signed with the Ministry of Defence
indonesia a contract for the supply of six frigates of
fremm class, the modernization and sale of two class frigates
Mistral and related logistical support. Navalmeccanica
pointed out that the construction of frigates will ensure
significant employment consequences for several Italian plants
group in the coming years, but also for other companies in the
sector, in particular Leonardo, which will provide the system of
combat, and numerous small and medium-sized national enterprises, and will see
collaboration of the local construction site of PT-PAL (java island).
The modernization of the two Maestrale-class units, which
Fincantieri will acquire from the Navy once it
will be disused, it will also be realized in Italy.
-
- "The acquisition of an order of this magnitude-
underlined the CEO of Fincantieri, Giuseppe Bono
- allows Fincantieri to also assume global leadership in the
surface ships sector, and is confirmation of the
technological primacy of a project once again considered to be the most
innovative market that, between orders and options, has led to 20
ships for several foreign Marines. This program has a relevance
strategic strategy, both for the economic return for our
country and for the Italian defence supply chain, both because
fincantieri a strong positioning in the area, opening up a
made the way to the finalization of further important
negotiations for other programmes under discussion also in the
civil sector. Finally, I would like to address a
recognition to our Navy, which has contributed in a
decisive to create together with the country's industry a ship
appreciated all over the world and that fully satisfies its
operational needs.'
-
- In addition, Fincantieri, during MADEX (International Maritime
Defense Industry Exhibition) 2021, one of the main naval fairs
Asia Pacific, which is taking place in Busan, has signed
a contract with South Korean Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine
Engineering (DSME) to support the conceptual design of the new
"CVX" aircraft carrier class for the Republic Navy
of Korea. The programme for the class leader
the competition for basic design starting from the second half of the
2021, while detailed design and construction
will start in the following years.
-
- Fincantieri will provide DSME with advice on the basis of
experience gained with the construction of trieste,
the Landing Helicopter Dock (LHD) unit that will be
delivered next year to the Italian Navy. with
this Fincantieri agreement strengthens its presence in Korea: the
group, in fact, through its subsidiary Seastema, collaborates with the
construction of the eight new Daegu-class frigates (FFX-II) for the
South Korean Navy, providing SEASNavy, an innovative integrated
platform management system (IPMS).
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail