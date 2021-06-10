



June 10, 2021

Original news Fincantieri will build six FREMM-class frigates to the Indonesian Navy

Agreement with DSME to support the conceptual design of the new class of aircraft carriers "CVX" for the South Korean Navy

Fincantieri has signed with the Ministry of Defence indonesia a contract for the supply of six frigates of fremm class, the modernization and sale of two class frigates Mistral and related logistical support. Navalmeccanica pointed out that the construction of frigates will ensure significant employment consequences for several Italian plants group in the coming years, but also for other companies in the sector, in particular Leonardo, which will provide the system of combat, and numerous small and medium-sized national enterprises, and will see collaboration of the local construction site of PT-PAL (java island). The modernization of the two Maestrale-class units, which Fincantieri will acquire from the Navy once it will be disused, it will also be realized in Italy.

"The acquisition of an order of this magnitude- underlined the CEO of Fincantieri, Giuseppe Bono - allows Fincantieri to also assume global leadership in the surface ships sector, and is confirmation of the technological primacy of a project once again considered to be the most innovative market that, between orders and options, has led to 20 ships for several foreign Marines. This program has a relevance strategic strategy, both for the economic return for our country and for the Italian defence supply chain, both because fincantieri a strong positioning in the area, opening up a made the way to the finalization of further important negotiations for other programmes under discussion also in the civil sector. Finally, I would like to address a recognition to our Navy, which has contributed in a decisive to create together with the country's industry a ship appreciated all over the world and that fully satisfies its operational needs.'

In addition, Fincantieri, during MADEX (International Maritime Defense Industry Exhibition) 2021, one of the main naval fairs Asia Pacific, which is taking place in Busan, has signed a contract with South Korean Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) to support the conceptual design of the new "CVX" aircraft carrier class for the Republic Navy of Korea. The programme for the class leader the competition for basic design starting from the second half of the 2021, while detailed design and construction will start in the following years.

Fincantieri will provide DSME with advice on the basis of experience gained with the construction of trieste, the Landing Helicopter Dock (LHD) unit that will be delivered next year to the Italian Navy. with this Fincantieri agreement strengthens its presence in Korea: the group, in fact, through its subsidiary Seastema, collaborates with the construction of the eight new Daegu-class frigates (FFX-II) for the South Korean Navy, providing SEASNavy, an innovative integrated platform management system (IPMS).







