



June 10, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Restart of dredging work in the port of Milazzo

They will last 12 months

Tomorrow, the formal act of resuming the dredging works of the port of Milazzo, which will have a duration of 12 months and will be performed by Dragaggio Milazzo Srl. The activity this will restart after a long and complex process authorization that involved the approval of the report to be part of the then Ministries of Infrastructure and the Environment, a long suspension of work and - specified the Authority of the Straits Port System - a difficult activity transaction with the contracting company with which they were defined in a grave manner all requests for higher compensation advanced over the years.

The intervention, the total cost of which is about 5.9 million euros covered with state funding, provides for the dredging and levelling of the seabed to the depth of -10 meters in the access area to the port basin. The 111,000 meters sediment cubes will be redistributed within the same body of water from which they come, without recourse to landfill, according to the provisions of the new sector legislation, given that the environmental characterization campaign concluded in 2018 the goodness of the dredged material.

Expressing satisfaction with the unblocking of the contract, the President of the AdSP, Mario Mega explained that the body is now committed "to send the work of completion of quay XX July as well as to start the public evidence procedure for the identification of the company that will manage the Pier of Giammoro in the process of being completed. actions concrete, expectations for years - he stressed - that will facilitate the construction of the development project of the entire port area to which the comparison with the municipalities of Milazzo, Peace of the Apple and St Philip of the Apple has already been started in recent years weeks.'







