June 10, 2021
- Restart of dredging work in the port of Milazzo
- They will last 12 months
- Tomorrow, the formal act of resuming the
dredging works of the port of Milazzo, which will have a duration of
12 months and will be performed by Dragaggio Milazzo Srl. The activity
this will restart after a long and complex process
authorization that involved the approval of the report to be
part of the then Ministries of Infrastructure and the Environment,
a long suspension of work and - specified the Authority
of the Straits Port System - a difficult activity
transaction with the contracting company with which they were
defined in a grave manner all requests for higher compensation
advanced over the years.
- The intervention, the total cost of which is about 5.9
million euros covered with state funding, provides for the
dredging and levelling of the seabed to the depth of
-10 meters in the access area to the port basin. The 111,000 meters
sediment cubes will be redistributed within the same
body of water from which they come, without recourse to landfill, according to
the provisions of the new sector legislation, given that the
environmental characterization campaign concluded in 2018
the goodness of the dredged material.
- Expressing satisfaction with the unblocking of the contract, the
President of the AdSP, Mario Mega explained that the body is now
committed "to send the work of
completion of quay XX July as well as to start the
public evidence procedure for the identification of the company that
will manage the Pier of Giammoro in the process of being completed. actions
concrete, expectations for years - he stressed - that will facilitate the
construction of the development project of the entire port area to
which the comparison with the municipalities of Milazzo, Peace of the Apple and
St Philip of the Apple has already been started in recent years
weeks.'
