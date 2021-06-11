



June 11, 2021

Schiavoni: it is necessary to allow the extension of the airport to goods, obviously in compliance with the rules and the territory surrounding

ANAMA, the National Association of Air Cargo Agents affiliated to Fedespedi, and alsea, the Lombard Association of Shippers and Hauliers invited local and national institutions to pay attention to the need not to interrupt the process of development of the cargo activities of the airport of Milan Malpensa. Referring to the request of the past few days ENAC to suspend the Impact Assessment procedure Environment (EA) of the project "Milan Malpensa Airport - Airport Masterplan 2035", made necessary to prepare the supplementary documentation requested by the Commission of the Ministry of Ecological Transition, the two associations have highlighted that the project is fundamental for the growth of the first Italian cargo port. The development plan of the Airport of Milano Malpensa, developed by SEA, in fact provides for the expansion of south of the large airport that rises between Milan and Varese and, among the targets, has doubled the current cargo city.

"Although only 2% of the air is designed to total quantity of goods exported outside the EU from Italy - recalled the President of ANAMA, Alessandro Albertini - this represents, in value, more than 25% of the total. In a country that more than 30% of its GDP, it is clear that the that if you want to grow the country you have to focus on cargo airplane. The aviation sector, by its nature used by excellence products with greater added value, is therefore an area on which to focus strongly, as is the case in the other countries with a great export vocation, such as Germany and France.'

For her part Betty Schiavoni, President of Alsea and Vice-President of Fedespedi with responsibility for the Territories, recalled that, "since its creation, in Malpensa there are no spaces and warehouses for shipping and logistics companies with the consequence that the logistics hub of the Varesino airport is still in the Municipality of Segrate. This, he explained, involves that to deliver and pick up goods from the airport vehicles have to travel 70 kilometers - round trip - in stretches among the most beaten roads in Italy, with the damage environmental impact, road congestion, the risk of accidents with damage to people and goods. There is so much insistence, and environmental sustainability, including with regard to the development of Malpensa. If we care about the environment -- he Schiavoni stressed - it is necessary to allow the expansion of the stopover for goods, obviously in compliance with the rules and the surrounding area.'

Albertini and Schiavoni concluded by pointing out that for to enable the development and, at the same time, the sustainability of the sector, "it is necessary to invest first of all in structures such as those provided for by the Masterplan 2035 of Malpensa Airport, in so that the airport and logistics hub can develop in the same area.'







