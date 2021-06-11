|
June 11, 2021
- ANAMA and ALSEA ask not to stop the upgrade
of the cargo city of Milan Malpensa airport
-
- Schiavoni: it is necessary to allow the extension of the airport to
goods, obviously in compliance with the rules and the territory
surrounding
-
- ANAMA, the National Association of Air Cargo Agents affiliated to
Fedespedi, and alsea, the Lombard Association of Shippers and
Hauliers invited local and national institutions
to pay attention to the need not to interrupt the
process of development of the cargo activities of the airport of
Milan Malpensa. Referring to the request of the past few days
ENAC to suspend the Impact Assessment procedure
Environment (EA) of the project "Milan Malpensa Airport -
Airport Masterplan 2035", made necessary to prepare
the supplementary documentation requested by the Commission of the
Ministry of Ecological Transition, the two associations have
highlighted that the project is fundamental for the growth of the
first Italian cargo port. The development plan of the Airport of
Milano Malpensa, developed by SEA, in fact provides for the expansion of
south of the large airport that rises between Milan and Varese and, among the
targets, has doubled the current cargo city.
-
- "Although only 2% of the air is designed to
total quantity of goods exported outside the EU from Italy
- recalled the President of ANAMA, Alessandro Albertini - this
represents, in value, more than 25% of the total. In a country that
more than 30% of its GDP, it is clear that the
that if you want to grow the country you have to focus on cargo
airplane. The aviation sector, by its nature used by excellence
products with greater added value, is therefore
an area on which to focus strongly, as is the case in the
other countries with a great export vocation, such as Germany and
France.'
-
- For her part Betty Schiavoni, President of Alsea and
Vice-President of Fedespedi with responsibility for the Territories, recalled
that, "since its creation, in Malpensa there are no spaces and
warehouses for shipping and logistics companies with the
consequence that the logistics hub of the Varesino airport is
still in the Municipality of Segrate. This, he explained, involves
that to deliver and pick up goods from the airport vehicles
have to travel 70 kilometers - round trip - in stretches
among the most beaten roads in Italy, with the damage
environmental impact, road congestion, the risk of
accidents with damage to people and goods. There is so much insistence, and
environmental sustainability, including with regard to the
development of Malpensa. If we care about the environment -- he
Schiavoni stressed - it is necessary to allow the expansion of the
stopover for goods, obviously in compliance with the rules and the
surrounding area.'
-
- Albertini and Schiavoni concluded by pointing out that for
to enable the development and, at the same time, the sustainability of the
sector, "it is necessary to invest first of all in structures such as
those provided for by the Masterplan 2035 of Malpensa Airport, in
so that the airport and logistics hub can develop in the
same area.'
