June 11, 2021
- Federico Barbera has been confirmed as Chairman of
FISE Uniport
-
- The aim of my mandate - he announced - will be to
transform the expansion of representativeness achieved
effective incisiveness of the action in the institutions
and the world of politics and work
-
- Federico Barbera from Livorno has been confirmed to the
presidency of FISE Uniport, the association that within FISE
represents all companies operating in the port sector. Barbera
will be supported to achieve the objectives of the
program by the new Vice Presidents Antonio Davide Testi (Medcenter
Container Terminal), Pasquale Legora (Co.Na.Te.Co) and Carlo Torlai
(Piombino Port Company). These are the other components of the
Uniport's Governing Council: Ignazio Messina (Ignazio Messina),
Fabrizio Zerbini (Trieste Marine Terminal), Matteo Catani (GNV) and
Edoardo Monzani (Genoa Maritime Stations). To Francesco Lorenzini
(Terminal Lorenzini & C.) the position of treasurer.
-
- On the occasion of the assembly that reconfirmed the
Barbera was celebrated the entry into Uniport of 12 new
members who today expand the scope of representation
organization in all the main ports of the country, from Genoa to
venice, from Trieste to Livorno, from Naples to Gioia Tauro and which
represent more than 50% of containers moved in 2020 (5.5
million teu).
-
- The Uniport Assembly also decided to strengthen the
participation of the members, setting up four committees
permanent in the following areas: Containers, Ro-Ro
(Roll-on/Roll-off) and Ro-Pax (Roll-on/roll-off Passenger), companies
Article 16 and port logistics.
-
- In his thank you speech Barbera greeted this
new season of Uniport as a return to the past, when Uniport
(then Ausitra) was the only association in the sector. From one of his
rib in fact, in the mid-1980s, a part of
escapees from Ausitra then entered Assodocks, adhering in
following Assologistica. Genoese terminalists, in turn,
or less about twenty years ago, (and later not only them) decided
to abandon Assologistica, giving life to Assiterminal.
-
- Barbera also announced important news on the
confederal plan, with adherence to Conftrasporto, and on the plan
territorial alliances, starting with its Livorno in the
synergy with Assimprese will continue.
-
- "It opens today," said the President of FISE
Uniport at the end of the assembly - a new phase of the association
which sees Uniport again as a central player in the port system.
The association extends the scope of representation to all sectors
of the port traffic that occupies several thousand in our country
of employees. The aim of my mandate will be to transform
the expansion of the representativeness achieved in
effective incisiveness of the action in the institutions and
the world of politics and work. Our sectors have lived
this pandemic phase with different speeds and they are ready
exit from this economic phase. As early as the next few weeks, the
our activities will be focused on the implementation of the
PNRR, so that a unique opportunity is not missed to
relaunch the strategic centrality of the port sector of the
our country."
