



June 11, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Federico Barbera has been confirmed as Chairman of FISE Uniport

The aim of my mandate - he announced - will be to transform the expansion of representativeness achieved effective incisiveness of the action in the institutions and the world of politics and work

Federico Barbera from Livorno has been confirmed to the presidency of FISE Uniport, the association that within FISE represents all companies operating in the port sector. Barbera will be supported to achieve the objectives of the program by the new Vice Presidents Antonio Davide Testi (Medcenter Container Terminal), Pasquale Legora (Co.Na.Te.Co) and Carlo Torlai (Piombino Port Company). These are the other components of the Uniport's Governing Council: Ignazio Messina (Ignazio Messina), Fabrizio Zerbini (Trieste Marine Terminal), Matteo Catani (GNV) and Edoardo Monzani (Genoa Maritime Stations). To Francesco Lorenzini (Terminal Lorenzini & C.) the position of treasurer.

On the occasion of the assembly that reconfirmed the Barbera was celebrated the entry into Uniport of 12 new members who today expand the scope of representation organization in all the main ports of the country, from Genoa to venice, from Trieste to Livorno, from Naples to Gioia Tauro and which represent more than 50% of containers moved in 2020 (5.5 million teu).

The Uniport Assembly also decided to strengthen the participation of the members, setting up four committees permanent in the following areas: Containers, Ro-Ro (Roll-on/Roll-off) and Ro-Pax (Roll-on/roll-off Passenger), companies Article 16 and port logistics.

In his thank you speech Barbera greeted this new season of Uniport as a return to the past, when Uniport (then Ausitra) was the only association in the sector. From one of his rib in fact, in the mid-1980s, a part of escapees from Ausitra then entered Assodocks, adhering in following Assologistica. Genoese terminalists, in turn, or less about twenty years ago, (and later not only them) decided to abandon Assologistica, giving life to Assiterminal.

Barbera also announced important news on the confederal plan, with adherence to Conftrasporto, and on the plan territorial alliances, starting with its Livorno in the synergy with Assimprese will continue.

"It opens today," said the President of FISE Uniport at the end of the assembly - a new phase of the association which sees Uniport again as a central player in the port system. The association extends the scope of representation to all sectors of the port traffic that occupies several thousand in our country of employees. The aim of my mandate will be to transform the expansion of the representativeness achieved in effective incisiveness of the action in the institutions and the world of politics and work. Our sectors have lived this pandemic phase with different speeds and they are ready exit from this economic phase. As early as the next few weeks, the our activities will be focused on the implementation of the PNRR, so that a unique opportunity is not missed to relaunch the strategic centrality of the port sector of the our country."







