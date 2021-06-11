|
|
|
|
June 11, 2021
|
|
- ALIS, the transport strike in ports and
logistics platforms of Liguria
-
- Di Caterina: it is inappropriate and a real
attack on the restart
-
- The Logistics Association of Sustainable Intermodality
(ALIS) expressed disapproval of the absence from work
of road transport activities serving the sector
liguria proclaimed for the period between 15 and 19
next June. "We have learned - explained the Deputy
president of the association, Marcello Di Caterina - of the strike
transport in the ports and logistics platforms of the
Liguria, promoted by some associative acronyms that evidently do not
intend to do the interests of the sector and the country in a phase of
socio-economic so delicate. Like ALIS - said Di
Catherine -- we dissociate ourselves completely from this block, which
we believe to be inappropriate and a real attack on the
restart, at a very historic moment when the fabric
business and the entire national production system have
absolutely need to work and resume their activities.
-
- The Vice President of ALIS made it clear that the disapproval
association is not for the reasons for the dispute: "we are
well aware - he specified - of the severe inconveniences and slowdowns
caused by the continuous motorway construction sites in Liguria to the entire
transport sector, and to road transport in particular, and ALIS
considers that they must be absolutely resolved in certain times and
at the same time ensuring concrete measures to compensate for the
damage suffered by road haulage companies. However, we cannot
underestimate - pointed out Di Caterina - the enormous damage that
the paralysis of such important airports, such as those
ligurians, would cause so much to freight transport, with the further
consequences resulting from the lack of supply of goods and
basic necessities (including food and
pharmaceutical companies), with regard to passenger transport, also taking into account the
flow of users to and from the islands. The damage - he noted -
would therefore be huge and dangerous for the entire economy
national level, for transport companies that have never stopped
throughout the emergency as well as for a strategic sector,
such as tourism, which has long been waiting for signs of recovery and
who can't afford now to break connections and
related services.'
-
- The Vice President of ALIS expressed the conviction that "the
real problems of the sector and of the whole country cannot be
solved with threats and blockades, but should instead be addressed with a
serious confrontation and institutional dialogue, especially in
this phase in which the government itself is engaged in the
design and destination, including in terms of support
transport and modernization and efficiency companies
infrastructure, PNRR resources. So let's do
appeal - concluded Di Caterina - to the sense of responsibility
drivers, as well as the government, the
regional and local authorities and law enforcement to
do everything possible to prevent such an evil strike and i
damage to the sector.'
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail