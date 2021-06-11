



June 11, 2021

The Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea, the cgil, cisl and uil and confindustria unions have today signed a agreement with the aim of relaunching the port of Marina di Carrara and its territory, develop employment and sustainability environmental. The agreement aims to push every "economic" use (fish farming, commercial traffic, shipbuilding, maritime services, tourism, research and environmental protection, recreational activities and towards a shared project of new industrial development.

The main focal points of the agreement are the creation of assumptions, logistics and environmental conditions to attract new investments and industrial settlements in the areas of the Z.I.A. Consortium, the establishment of the Simplified Logistics Zone, the agreement last December between Nuovo Pignone (Baker Hughes), Tuscany, Municipality of Carrara, AdSP and F2I fund for long-term orders period and collaboration between AdSPs, terminal planners and companies rail companies aimed at investing in intermodality in order to increase the use of massa's freight port and to verify, in the context of the development of the "Pontremolese", the inclusion of the port, as part of a "core" port system, in the European Corridor Tirreno-Brennero.







