|
|
|
|
June 11, 2021
|
|
- Agreement for the relaunch of the port of Marina di Carrara and the
its territory
-
- It has been signed by AdSP, trade unions and
Confindustria, 19
-
- The Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea,
the cgil, cisl and uil and confindustria unions have today signed a
agreement with the aim of relaunching the port of Marina di Carrara and
its territory, develop employment and sustainability
environmental. The agreement aims to push every "economic" use
(fish farming, commercial traffic, shipbuilding, maritime services,
tourism, research and environmental protection, recreational activities and
towards a shared project of new industrial development.
-
- The main focal points of the agreement are the creation of
assumptions, logistics and environmental conditions to attract new investments
and industrial settlements in the areas of the Z.I.A. Consortium,
the establishment of the Simplified Logistics Zone, the agreement
last December between Nuovo Pignone (Baker Hughes),
Tuscany, Municipality of Carrara, AdSP and F2I fund for long-term orders
period and collaboration between AdSPs, terminal planners and companies
rail companies aimed at investing in intermodality in order to
increase the use of massa's freight port and to verify,
in the context of the development of the "Pontremolese",
the inclusion of the port, as part of a "core" port system,
in the European Corridor Tirreno-Brennero.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail