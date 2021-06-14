|
|
|
|
June 14, 2021
|
|
- Confitarma's concern at the stoppage of transport in the
ports and logistics platforms of Liguria
-
- United Transport decides to postpone the detention
transport, threatening to confirm this in September
-
- The Italian Shipowners' Confederation (Confitarma) has
concern about the state of agitation and the days of
scheduled from tomorrow until 19 June in the three
ligurian ports of Genoa, La Spezia and Savona, in all platforms
and at the state border with France, in protest at the
the continuous inconveniences in the Ligurian road network. The protest is
proclaimed by the acronyms of the road transport cna fita,
Confartigianato Trasporti, Fai, Fiap, Legacooperative and
United Transport. The latter initialled the decision to
postpone the sector's downtime.
-
- Specifying that "while understanding most of the
reasons for this decision and sharing the need to
to find appropriate solutions quickly", the Commission
shipowners' confederation stated that it considered 'that the
block will have inevitable consequences for the activity of the
ligurian ports, severely penalising the entire supply chain of
transport logistics and consequently the operational activity
of our shipping companies, already seriously affected
the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition to the significant
negative effects on the economic and entrepreneurial fabric of
the whole northwest -- noted Confitarma -- will be inevitable
the consequences also in terms of image and credibility
of the Italy system for the repercussions on the handling of
goods in and out of the three ports.'
-
- Reiterating "the need to find with
prompt solutions to safety problems
ligurian motorways', Confitarma concluded by hoping to
'that the road haulage sector may review its
decision while safeguarding the prevailing general interest of
restart of the economy that just in recent weeks
shows encouraging signs of recovery.'
-
- Justifying its decision to postpone the protest,
Transport United explained that if "the reasons for a
there are all of them", however "the crisis of the country, and that
of the same trucking companies, worn down by months of
operational and financial difficulties, but especially from the
too many defaults on the part of the institutions, do not allow today
to address the further economic debacle that the firm
inevitably would provoke. With a great sense of responsibility
therefore - announced the trade association - United Transport
decided to suspend the protest that had been
called for these days."
-
- Suspension against which - specified the coordinator
giuseppe tagnochetti - in return For United Transport asks
the immediate establishment of a standing committee with prefects,
Region and road transport in charge of verifying the actual
implementation of the commitments made by the institutional and
detailed during the meeting held in the Prefecture; in
particular - recalled Tagnochetti - meeting with
Undersecretary Bellanova convened on 24 June: a
measure that recognises adequate non-taxable refreshments to
trucking companies operating to and from the Ligurian territory for
mitigate the huge extra costs incurred and that will have to be
faced due to motorway construction; the commitment
government and in particular mims and mef ministers
on the urgent need to provide adequate coverage
the amendment shared by all the parliamentary groups, to the
Bis supports to be discussed at the next meetings
parliament and that it aims to provide for refreshments,
granted to road hauliers for the higher costs incurred
after the collapse of the Morandi Bridge, do not contribute to the formation of
the taxable amount; convening of an urgent hearing of the
Committee on Transport of the Chamber with public commitment of the
President Paita, with representatives of Ligurian road transport;
MIMS ministerial engagement in response to the agenda
approved by the Regional Council of Liguria, the Council and the
President of the Liguria Region with whom he was asked to
give continuity to the refreshments granted to
drivers for the higher costs incurred after the collapse of the
Morandi Bridge.' Tagnochetti warned that in case
these requests were not accepted and put into practice, TransportUnited
will implement in September the detention that had been scheduled for
these days.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail