



June 14, 2021

Confitarma's concern at the stoppage of transport in the ports and logistics platforms of Liguria

United Transport decides to postpone the detention transport, threatening to confirm this in September

The Italian Shipowners' Confederation (Confitarma) has concern about the state of agitation and the days of scheduled from tomorrow until 19 June in the three ligurian ports of Genoa, La Spezia and Savona, in all platforms and at the state border with France, in protest at the the continuous inconveniences in the Ligurian road network. The protest is proclaimed by the acronyms of the road transport cna fita, Confartigianato Trasporti, Fai, Fiap, Legacooperative and United Transport. The latter initialled the decision to postpone the sector's downtime.

Specifying that "while understanding most of the reasons for this decision and sharing the need to to find appropriate solutions quickly", the Commission shipowners' confederation stated that it considered 'that the block will have inevitable consequences for the activity of the ligurian ports, severely penalising the entire supply chain of transport logistics and consequently the operational activity of our shipping companies, already seriously affected the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition to the significant negative effects on the economic and entrepreneurial fabric of the whole northwest -- noted Confitarma -- will be inevitable the consequences also in terms of image and credibility of the Italy system for the repercussions on the handling of goods in and out of the three ports.'

Reiterating "the need to find with prompt solutions to safety problems ligurian motorways', Confitarma concluded by hoping to 'that the road haulage sector may review its decision while safeguarding the prevailing general interest of restart of the economy that just in recent weeks shows encouraging signs of recovery.'

Justifying its decision to postpone the protest, Transport United explained that if "the reasons for a there are all of them", however "the crisis of the country, and that of the same trucking companies, worn down by months of operational and financial difficulties, but especially from the too many defaults on the part of the institutions, do not allow today to address the further economic debacle that the firm inevitably would provoke. With a great sense of responsibility therefore - announced the trade association - United Transport decided to suspend the protest that had been called for these days."

Suspension against which - specified the coordinator giuseppe tagnochetti - in return For United Transport asks the immediate establishment of a standing committee with prefects, Region and road transport in charge of verifying the actual implementation of the commitments made by the institutional and detailed during the meeting held in the Prefecture; in particular - recalled Tagnochetti - meeting with Undersecretary Bellanova convened on 24 June: a measure that recognises adequate non-taxable refreshments to trucking companies operating to and from the Ligurian territory for mitigate the huge extra costs incurred and that will have to be faced due to motorway construction; the commitment government and in particular mims and mef ministers on the urgent need to provide adequate coverage the amendment shared by all the parliamentary groups, to the Bis supports to be discussed at the next meetings parliament and that it aims to provide for refreshments, granted to road hauliers for the higher costs incurred after the collapse of the Morandi Bridge, do not contribute to the formation of the taxable amount; convening of an urgent hearing of the Committee on Transport of the Chamber with public commitment of the President Paita, with representatives of Ligurian road transport; MIMS ministerial engagement in response to the agenda approved by the Regional Council of Liguria, the Council and the President of the Liguria Region with whom he was asked to give continuity to the refreshments granted to drivers for the higher costs incurred after the collapse of the Morandi Bridge.' Tagnochetti warned that in case these requests were not accepted and put into practice, TransportUnited will implement in September the detention that had been scheduled for these days.







