



June 14, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In May, freight traffic in the port of Singapore increased by +14.6%

Record for this month of container traffic in terms of of eventful teu

In May 2021, the port of Singapore established its new containerized traffic record for this month, record that's such if this flow of goods is counted in terms of 20' containers moveded as the total is more than 3.2 million teu, with growth of +14.6% on May 2020 and an increase of 34,000 teu compared to the previous record established in May 2018. On the other hand, the record is not such if the container traffic is counted in terms of tons moved because 31.3 were treated last month million tonnes of containerised cargoes, a total that represents an increase of +17.2% on May 2020 but is almost 1.1 million tonnes lower than the record for may marked in 2018 with 32.4 million tons.

In May 2021, moreover, the Asian port recorded the own record for this month of bulk traffic not oil companies essendoned almost 2.2 million tonnes, with an increase of +57.6% on May 2020 (the previous had been achieved in May 2009 with over 2.1 million tonnes).

Last month, 15.7 million people were also moved to tonnes of oil bulk (+1.1%) and 2.0 million tonnes of conventional goods (+90.8%).

The total number of goods moveded in May 2021 was 51.1 million tonnes (+14.6%).

In the first five months of this year, total traffic 252.6 million tonnes, an increase of +3.3% the corresponding period of 2020, of which 152.0 million tonnes of containerised goods (+4.2%) made with a container handling of 15.6 million teu (+4.6%), 9.5 million tonnes of conventional goods (+9.2%), 80.5 million tonnes of tonnes of oil bulk (-1.5%) and 10.4 million tonnes of other bulk (+30.6%).







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail