June 14, 2021
- In May, freight traffic in the port of Singapore
increased by +14.6%
-
- Record for this month of container traffic in terms of
of eventful teu
-
- In May 2021, the port of Singapore established its
new containerized traffic record for this month,
record that's such if this flow of goods is counted
in terms of 20' containers moveded as the total is
more than 3.2 million teu, with growth of +14.6% on May
2020 and an increase of 34,000 teu compared to the previous record
established in May 2018. On the other hand, the record is not such if the
container traffic is counted in terms of tons
moved because 31.3 were treated last month
million tonnes of containerised cargoes, a total that
represents an increase of +17.2% on May 2020 but is
almost 1.1 million tonnes lower than the record for
may marked in 2018 with 32.4 million tons.
-
- In May 2021, moreover, the Asian port recorded the
own record for this month of bulk traffic not
oil companies essendoned almost 2.2 million
tonnes, with an increase of +57.6% on May 2020 (the previous
had been achieved in May 2009 with over 2.1 million
tonnes).
-
- Last month, 15.7 million people were also moved to
tonnes of oil bulk (+1.1%) and 2.0 million
tonnes of conventional goods (+90.8%).
-
- The total number of goods moveded in May 2021 was
51.1 million tonnes (+14.6%).
-
- In the first five months of this year, total traffic
252.6 million tonnes, an increase of +3.3%
the corresponding period of 2020, of which 152.0 million
tonnes of containerised goods (+4.2%) made with a
container handling of 15.6 million teu (+4.6%), 9.5
million tonnes of conventional goods (+9.2%), 80.5 million tonnes of
tonnes of oil bulk (-1.5%) and 10.4 million
tonnes of other bulk (+30.6%).
