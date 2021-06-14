



June 14, 2021

The SEEN predicts that in the two-year period 2020-21 associated navigation will record losses of more than 200 million euro

The association of Greek shipping companies operating ferry services expects that in the two-year period 2020-2021 the losses of associated companies will amount to over 200 million euros. In a letter on measures to support shipping companies sent to the Minister of Maritime Activities and athens island policies, Ioannis Plakiotakis, the association SEEN complains that despite "the very critical situation and the serious problems' that the sector is facing, instead of take the extraordinary measures proposed by the association in the weeks in order to support the sector, the have not even received the minimum support measures announced by the Ministry "because - specified seen - their payment was interrupted in January, March, May and June.' In addition, SEEN stressed that it is not the measure of suspension of work has not even been applied of the seafarers of ships currently stationary and that, conversely, the companies have been forced to double their staff hotel of ships despite the fact that there are prohibitions on passenger movement.

In its letter, SEEN pointed out that this way of dealing with the maritime passenger transport sector is only to accentuate the seriousness of the situation and the risks not only - specified the association -- for the future of companies but also for tourism in Greece and its islands.

The association urged the Minister to take initiatives immediate measures to support and compensate the sector, measures - it is pointed out - that SEEN proposed in previous letters to Plakiotakis, some of whom - denounced the association - are have been adopted but not implemented.







