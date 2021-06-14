|
June 14, 2021
- Greek ferry owners ask minister
Plakiotakis immediate actions to save the sector and tourism
-
- The SEEN predicts that in the two-year period 2020-21
associated navigation will record losses of more than 200 million
euro
-
- The association of Greek shipping companies operating
ferry services expects that in the two-year period 2020-2021 the losses of
associated companies will amount to over 200 million euros. In a
letter on measures to support shipping companies
sent to the Minister of Maritime Activities and
athens island policies, Ioannis Plakiotakis, the association
SEEN complains that despite "the very critical situation and the
serious problems' that the sector is facing, instead of
take the extraordinary measures proposed by the association in the
weeks in order to support the sector, the
have not even received the minimum support measures
announced by the Ministry "because - specified seen -
their payment was interrupted in January, March, May
and June.' In addition, SEEN stressed that it is not
the measure of suspension of work has not even been applied
of the seafarers of ships currently stationary and that, conversely, the
companies have been forced to double their staff
hotel of ships despite the fact that there are prohibitions on
passenger movement.
-
- In its letter, SEEN pointed out that this way of dealing with
the maritime passenger transport sector is only
to accentuate the seriousness of the situation and the risks not only -
specified the association -- for the future of companies
but also for tourism in Greece and its islands.
-
- The association urged the Minister to take initiatives
immediate measures to support and compensate the sector, measures - it is
pointed out - that SEEN proposed in previous letters to
Plakiotakis, some of whom - denounced the association - are
have been adopted but not implemented.
