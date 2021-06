June 15, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Last month container traffic in hong port Kong grew by +6.1%

In the first five months of 2021, the increase was by +2.9%

Container traffic in Hong Kong port last month increased by +6.1% to 1.61 million compared to 1.51 million teu in May 2020. In the first five months of 2021, the Chinese port has moveded a total of 7.28 million teu, an increase of +2.9% over the period January-May last year.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec