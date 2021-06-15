|
June 15, 2021
- The National Retail Federation warns that congestion in
ports is having a serious impact on american trade
- The difficulties explained in a letter sent
to the Biden administration
- The National Retail Federation (NRF), the American association
of retail companies, sent a letter to the
president joe biden and several senior officials
of the US government administration to highlight the
serious difficulties that domestic retailers are
due to the continuous interruptions of the supply chain and
congestion in US ports.
- "The dysfunctions of the supply chain, in particular the
congestion taking place in our main ports - he explained in the
letter from the Chairman and Ceo of the NRF, Matthew
Shay - are causing considerable problems for American traders.
Congestion problems - he specified - not only added
days and weeks at our supply chains but
have also led to shortages of stocks that have an impact
on our ability to serve our customers. In addition
these delays have added significant transport costs and
storage to be borne by the sector.'
- In the letter, Shay stated that "in many cases
traders will bear these costs and will not pass them on
consumers. However , warned the President and CEO of the
NRF - many small traders, with the reopening of their
activities, can only transfer these activities
costs, especially as they face other challenges."
