



June 15, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news The National Retail Federation warns that congestion in ports is having a serious impact on american trade

The difficulties explained in a letter sent to the Biden administration

The National Retail Federation (NRF), the American association of retail companies, sent a letter to the president joe biden and several senior officials of the US government administration to highlight the serious difficulties that domestic retailers are due to the continuous interruptions of the supply chain and congestion in US ports.

"The dysfunctions of the supply chain, in particular the congestion taking place in our main ports - he explained in the letter from the Chairman and Ceo of the NRF, Matthew Shay - are causing considerable problems for American traders. Congestion problems - he specified - not only added days and weeks at our supply chains but have also led to shortages of stocks that have an impact on our ability to serve our customers. In addition these delays have added significant transport costs and storage to be borne by the sector.'

In the letter, Shay stated that "in many cases traders will bear these costs and will not pass them on consumers. However , warned the President and CEO of the NRF - many small traders, with the reopening of their activities, can only transfer these activities costs, especially as they face other challenges."







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail