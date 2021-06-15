|
June 15, 2021
- Six companies operating in the port of Gioia Tauro were
reached by anti-mafia interdict and was revoked
port access immediately. Among these, some
have operated within the area of the Calabrian airport as a
of road hauliers. Among others, they were reached by
anti-mafia interdict maintenance companies to port vehicles of
square, i.e. activities that are variously attributable to
metal component and inerti handling and transport.
The latter have operated, even under subcontracting arrangements, with
contracting companies on behalf of the Labour Authority
harbour. As soon as you receive the prefectly communication, at six o'0
companies were immediately removed from the port by means of
the taking of the acts provided for by the parliamentary bodies
the execution and control of the contracted works.
- The result is also the result of the Protocol on legality
signed in 2019 by the Port Authority of Gioia Tauro
with the Prefecture of Reggio Calabria in order to carry on the
battle against illegality at the ports of its own
district. Thanks to the Protocol, the
the case to be checked, which the national legislation does not include
among those to be examined in their prevention activities
anti-mafia. In this way, the case studies of
elements and subjects to be analyzed through access to public
registers, held by the Port Authority and shared with the
prefecture. Same opening also for registers, regulated
It is for the national court to determine whether, in the light of 68 of the Navigation Code, relating to access in
port on a temporary basis.
