



June 15, 2021

Six companies operating in the port of Gioia Tauro were reached by anti-mafia interdict and was revoked port access immediately. Among these, some have operated within the area of the Calabrian airport as a of road hauliers. Among others, they were reached by anti-mafia interdict maintenance companies to port vehicles of square, i.e. activities that are variously attributable to metal component and inerti handling and transport. The latter have operated, even under subcontracting arrangements, with contracting companies on behalf of the Labour Authority harbour. As soon as you receive the prefectly communication, at six o'0 companies were immediately removed from the port by means of the taking of the acts provided for by the parliamentary bodies the execution and control of the contracted works.

The result is also the result of the Protocol on legality signed in 2019 by the Port Authority of Gioia Tauro with the Prefecture of Reggio Calabria in order to carry on the battle against illegality at the ports of its own district. Thanks to the Protocol, the the case to be checked, which the national legislation does not include among those to be examined in their prevention activities anti-mafia. In this way, the case studies of elements and subjects to be analyzed through access to public registers, held by the Port Authority and shared with the prefecture. Same opening also for registers, regulated It is for the national court to determine whether, in the light of 68 of the Navigation Code, relating to access in port on a temporary basis.







