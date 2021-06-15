



June 15, 2021

Original news Maritime traffic in the EU decreased by 2020 -10.2% due to the pandemic

The sharpest decline (-86%) it was that cruise ships

In 2020, maritime traffic in the European Union decreased by -10.2% compared to the previous year due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. This was announced today by the Agency European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) specifying that it is most affected, in particular, was the traffic cruise ships that experienced a drop of -86% compared to the 2019. Less substantial, but nevertheless significant, also the decrease in other types of ships such as bulk carriers, container containers and oil tankers that is decreased by about -5%.

In addition, in 2020, EU trade by sea down by -9.3%, which was higher compared to the world average of -3.6% and equivalent to a loss of of some 226 million tonnes of trade moveded by ports the EU.

EMSA specified that, on the basis of a review of the data customs authorities, in 2020 the most significant decline in the volumes of maritime trade was that of imports into the EU third countries, which fell by -12.2%. Trade, too, between EU Member States has been affected by the pandemic, down by -7.1%. Exports by sea from the EU to non-EU countries fell by -4.3%.

EMSA has made it clear that, in the face of the decline in trade by sea, in 2020, however, the share of all world trade transported by sea increased by three percentage points to 88%, as the effects of pandemic have had a greater impact on other modes of transport such as air, road and mode Train.











