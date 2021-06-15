|
|
|
|
June 15, 2021
|
|
- Maritime traffic in the EU decreased by 2020
-10.2% due to the pandemic
-
- The sharpest decline (-86%) it was that
cruise ships
-
- In 2020, maritime traffic in the European Union
decreased by -10.2% compared to the previous year due to the
effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. This was announced today by the Agency
European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) specifying that it is
most affected, in particular, was the traffic
cruise ships that experienced a drop of -86% compared to the
2019. Less substantial, but nevertheless significant, also the decrease in
other types of ships such as bulk carriers,
container containers and oil tankers that is
decreased by about -5%.
-
- In addition, in 2020, EU trade by sea
down by -9.3%, which was higher
compared to the world average of -3.6% and equivalent to a loss of
of some 226 million tonnes of trade moveded by ports
the EU.
-
- EMSA specified that, on the basis of a review of the data
customs authorities, in 2020 the most significant decline in the volumes of
maritime trade was that of imports into the EU
third countries, which fell by -12.2%. Trade, too,
between EU Member States has been affected by the pandemic,
down by -7.1%. Exports by sea from the EU to
non-EU countries fell by -4.3%.
-
- EMSA has made it clear that, in the face of the decline in trade
by sea, in 2020, however, the share of all
world trade transported by sea increased by three
percentage points to 88%, as the effects of
pandemic have had a greater impact on other modes of
transport such as air, road and mode
Train.