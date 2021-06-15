



June 15, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Maximum length and catch limits are high ships that are allowed to transit through the Panama

They can cross container carriers up to 370.33 meters and with a maximum catch of -15.24 meters

The Panama Canal Authority announced today the increase in the length limit of the vessels to which it is allowed transit through the neoPanamax locks, a measure that is from 367.28 to 370.33 meters. The Central American body has pointed out that this means that now the vast part of (96,8%) of the world container fleet can transit through the channel. The administrator of the authority, Ricaurte Vásquez Morales, explained that this elevation of the limit maximum has been made possible thanks to the experience acquired by the teams that managed the neoPanamax locks in the last five years, since it was inaugurated the expansion of the canal ( of the 27th June 2016).

To the decision to increase the maximum permissible length of the ships came even after some tests, including passing into the accounting channel Triton of the Evergreen company, 369 in length meters, which took place in 2019.

In addition, the Panama Canal Authority has announced also the increase in the maximum allow allowed catch for transit in the waterway, which is now -15.24 meters. The institution has specified that the increase in precipitation in the region and the management of the water resources of the lakes along the canal has to raise the limit of the fishing of vessels, which already since last April it had been raised to -14.93 meters.











Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail