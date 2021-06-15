|
June 15, 2021
|
|
- Maximum length and catch limits are high
ships that are allowed to transit through the
Panama
-
- They can cross container carriers up to 370.33
meters and with a maximum catch of -15.24 meters
-
- The Panama Canal Authority announced today
the increase in the length limit of the vessels to which it is
allowed transit through the neoPanamax locks, a measure that is
from 367.28 to 370.33 meters. The Central American body has
pointed out that this means that now the vast part of
(96,8%) of the world container fleet can
transit through the channel. The administrator of the authority, Ricaurte
Vásquez Morales, explained that this elevation of the limit
maximum has been made possible thanks to the experience
acquired by the teams that managed the neoPanamax locks in the
last five years, since it was inaugurated
the expansion of the canal
(
of the 27th
June 2016).
-
- To the decision to increase the maximum permissible length
of the ships came even after some
tests, including passing into the accounting channel
Triton of the Evergreen company, 369 in length
meters, which took place in 2019.
-
- In addition, the Panama Canal Authority has announced
also the increase in the maximum allow allowed catch for transit
in the waterway, which is now -15.24 meters. The institution has
specified that the increase in precipitation in the region and the
management of the water resources of the lakes along the canal has
to raise the limit of the fishing of vessels, which already
since last April it had been raised to -14.93 meters.
-
