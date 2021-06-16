



June 16, 2021

Original news USB Porti presented its proposals on the subject to Mims health and safety

Among the requests, greater monitoring and control in concessions, procurement and port staff

Yesterday a delegation from the national coordination of USB Porti received at the Ministry of Infrastructure and Mobility Sustainable where, after the day of strike in organized ports for the previous day, the proposals of the health and safety union. During the meeting, the representatives of the Basic Trade Union attention to certain issues, including mainly the strengthening of work control and monitoring offices port within the Port System Authorities, the establishment of fixed first aid and fire fighting devices in all Italian airports and greater monitoring and control, to be port system authorities, with regard to the concessions, procurement and port staff.

At the meeting, the delegation of the national coordination of USB ports, which also included the national coordinator of the transport USB Private Work, Francesco Staccioli, met Teresa di Matteo, Deputy Chef de cabinet of the Ministry and responsible for the Directorate-General for The Supervision of Port System Authority, and Mauro Bonaretti, Director of of the Department of Transport and Navigation. At the meeting he will followed by a written note, requested by the Ministry, with which USB will present its proposals and solutions with respect to the highlighted issues.







