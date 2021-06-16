|
June 16, 2021
- USB Porti presented its proposals on the subject to Mims
health and safety
- Among the requests, greater monitoring and control in
concessions, procurement and port staff
- Yesterday a delegation from the national coordination of USB Porti
received at the Ministry of Infrastructure and Mobility
Sustainable where, after the day of strike in organized ports
for the previous day, the proposals of the
health and safety union. During the meeting, the
representatives of the Basic Trade Union
attention to certain issues, including mainly the
strengthening of work control and monitoring offices
port within the Port System Authorities,
the establishment of fixed first aid and fire fighting devices in
all Italian airports and greater monitoring and control, to be
port system authorities, with regard to the
concessions, procurement and port staff.
- At the meeting, the delegation of the national coordination of USB
ports, which also included the national coordinator of the
transport USB Private Work, Francesco Staccioli, met
Teresa di Matteo, Deputy Chef de cabinet of the Ministry and
responsible for the Directorate-General for The Supervision of
Port System Authority, and Mauro Bonaretti, Director of
of the Department of Transport and Navigation. At the meeting he will
followed by a written note, requested by the Ministry, with which USB
will present its proposals and solutions with respect to the
highlighted issues.
