June 16, 2021
- Project to install in the port of Vado Ligure the most
great and modern silos of Europe for coffee processing
green
-
- Pacorini Silocaf and TRI initiative supported
financially by Banca Carige
-
- Pacorini Silocaf, the subsidiary of the Pacorini group that since
2001 manages the largest storage facility in vado ligure
coffee in Italy, and TRI Spa, owned by the same
pacorini and ligurian entrepreneurs in the logistics and
port, have acquired an area of 10,000 square meters
in the port area of Vado Ligure with the aim of transforming a
silos now disused for many years in the largest and most modern
silos of Europe for the processing of green coffee. In addition, the
project plans to convert an additional area of 100,000 meters
paintings, a time intended for the storage and processing of
in modern logistics and project cargo activities.
-
- To this end, four million euros of
loans, of which 1.5 million to Pacorini Silocaf and 2.5 million to
TRI, which have been disbursed pursuant to the Liquidity and
with mediocredito centrale guarantee. "We support - explained
Gianluca Guaitani, chief commercial officer of Banca Carige -
a structured, wide-ranging operation, which sees the synergy
between a large logistics group internationally and some
important realities of Ligurian port. those
implemented by Pacorini Silocaf and TRI Spa are two initiatives that
create significant added value for the whole territory and
enhance the strong vocation of vado's newborn terminal, part of the
integral to the Ligurian port system, to be a central hub
for mediterranean trade.'
