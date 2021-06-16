



June 16, 2021

Original news Project to install in the port of Vado Ligure the most great and modern silos of Europe for coffee processing green

Pacorini Silocaf and TRI initiative supported financially by Banca Carige

Pacorini Silocaf, the subsidiary of the Pacorini group that since 2001 manages the largest storage facility in vado ligure coffee in Italy, and TRI Spa, owned by the same pacorini and ligurian entrepreneurs in the logistics and port, have acquired an area of 10,000 square meters in the port area of Vado Ligure with the aim of transforming a silos now disused for many years in the largest and most modern silos of Europe for the processing of green coffee. In addition, the project plans to convert an additional area of 100,000 meters paintings, a time intended for the storage and processing of in modern logistics and project cargo activities.

To this end, four million euros of loans, of which 1.5 million to Pacorini Silocaf and 2.5 million to TRI, which have been disbursed pursuant to the Liquidity and with mediocredito centrale guarantee. "We support - explained Gianluca Guaitani, chief commercial officer of Banca Carige - a structured, wide-ranging operation, which sees the synergy between a large logistics group internationally and some important realities of Ligurian port. those implemented by Pacorini Silocaf and TRI Spa are two initiatives that create significant added value for the whole territory and enhance the strong vocation of vado's newborn terminal, part of the integral to the Ligurian port system, to be a central hub for mediterranean trade.'







